“The really big point is that far from being a tumultuous, cacophonic, unstable, firecracker of a polity, Brexit Britain is starting to feel like a relative island of calm, more at ease with itself than it has been for many years, led by a sort of 1950s Prime Minister, who is nearly 20 points ahead in the polls. The spotlight of worry has swivelled round elsewhere, to Greece, France and to the United States. If Brexit is a revolution, it is so far turning out to be a very British and incremental one, lacking in violence or upset. More tea, vicar?”
Indeed. What has struck me about some on the Remain side, for example, is that they have been coming across as a bid mad, unpleasant or utopian, not the other side. It is pretty hard to portray the likes of David Davis, for example, as fire-eating radicals when the eurozone, for example, is and remains an economic clusterfuck of Old Testament proportions.
There does seem to be a determination in some quarters to portray ongoing membership of the EU as if it were neutral (like, say, Canada’s membership of NAFTA). It isn’t simply that hardcore Remoaners think that on balance the current positives of membership outweigh the negatives. It’s more that they don’t recognise that any further future negatives might arise at all. In the static sense this might be slightly more justifiable (I should say that I myself voted Remain on a sort of cost-benefit analysis, though I now regret it).
But there’s a refusal to admit that the situation might change and a navel-gazing tendency to ignore what is actually happening in the EU. Certainly some Tory Remainers seem trapped in a past where Europe represents a go-getting future and Britain absolutely must be a part of that, and nothing that happens to the Eurozone can shake them out of it.
While i am pro Brexit, there is still no Brexit in effect.
“the eurozone, for example, is and remains an economic clusterfuck of Old Testament proportions.”
Eurozone is a clusterfuck -i’ll pass the hyperbole – because countries there don’t abide by the rules not because it is a eurozone. Britain in 70’s was also CF because of the same reasons.
Current political/economic system is dependent on monetary growth at all costs so when Capitalism productivity “sabotages” that political/economic logic there is trouble.