Conservatism is the new counter-culture
So says Paul Joseph Watson.
February 10th, 2017 |
2 comments to Conservatism is the new counter-culture
I’ve heard this theory a lot in recent years, and I mostly buy it. THink about it this way – where are the fun-hating soccer moms who are protesting at how children are terrible and more things need to be banned? In 1967, they were all conservatives, and liberals were the counterculture. Today, they’re all whiny feminists, and conservatives are the counterculture.
Maybe not “conservatism” per se, but Trump, Breitbart, and the alt-right: certainly. Today, they reflect the spirit of the counter-culture, of Dada, of punk. Trump has pranked the media several times, to hilarious effect. The left had that spirit in the ’60s, but now they are pearl-clutching, censorious scolds, sprinkled with neo-fascist Antifa thugs who enjoy street violence and chants like “free speech is hate speech.”