We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
“Ministers are regularly put under pressure for not spending enough. It is very rare to hear Ministers under pressure for spending too much, for presiding over government waste, for failing to find cheaper and better ways of doing things. There is nearly always an automatic assumption that spending a lot in any specific part of the public sector is good, and spending more is even better. There is little probing behind the slogans to find out what the real numbers are, and to ask why in some cases so much is spent to so little good effect.”
Former minister, and Conservative MP, John Redwood. He is talking about the different biases of the BBC. His point about how BBC journalists and programmes routinely take a pro-public spending line in questions to government ministers, lobbyists and the like is very true. Watch any regular news show, either national or regional, and note those times when a minister is given a hard time for spending too much, or spending on X or Y at all. They don’t happen very often.
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The BBC is a branch of the state. It does not have to earn its money, it gets paid by licence fee payers on pain of imprisonment. The licence fee is a tax by any reasonable standard, it is not a contract freely entered into.
The upshot of this is that BBC employees are in effect civil servants, and view public policy from the point of view of a civil servant. Thus, regulation is good, public spending is good, and the state is a force for good. The very idea that any of these are not, in fact, good is impossible for them to comprehend.
The only solution for the statist bias of a state broadcaster, is not to have a state broadcaster. We wait in vain for any Conservative in Name Only government to see the logic of this obvious fact.
Looking at the poor government we currently have, I fear you will have to wait a long, long time to get any change. I am even worried that whatever our PM says the chances of getting out of the EU grow slimmer by the day.
This. The default assumption in the metacontext is that spending is a good in and of itself. What needs to be asked is, what’s the ROI for that spending and is it worth it?
On this side of the pond, we’re hoping that the new POTUS and his cabinet will ask those questions.
A Scottish Labour activist – who is at least a staunch anti-natz guy – recently happened to “ask Gordon Brown what his greatest achievement in government was. Although he did not take personal responsibility, he did list a doubling of NHS spending and … [other non-NHS-related stuff]] …” (my bolding).
Labour did not make the NHS’s output any better. On the contrary, it was after 5 years of this “doubling of NHS spending” that headlines like, “If the NHS were a patient, she would be on the critical list.” began to appear. This rapid doubling of the cost of the NHS, simultaneous with some actual reduction of its output, is the origin of the ‘ongoing crisis’ / ‘it can’t go on like this’ perceptions of today. It would be very hard bureaucratically to return the NHS to its half-the-cost state of the late 90s.
(Natalie mentions one of the many reasons in this post. A fairly adequate one-word summary is: over-regulation.)