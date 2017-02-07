Fools and their money are soon divorced

A recent decision of the English Court of Appeal presents a sharp, but unsurprising, illustration of the perils of marriage for those interested in keeping their property and the fruits of their labours.
The ex-husband of a woman who was awarded £230,000 on her divorce has been told by the Court of Appeal he must support her for life.
Maria Mills, 51, was originally awarded £1,100 a month from 50-year-old Graham Mills after 13 years of marriage.
Appeal Court judges also ruled he should pay her £1,441 per month as she is “unable to meet her basic needs”.
Some 15 years after the marriage ended, with an adult child, Mr Mills now faces a lifetime of supporting his ex-wife. Why is this, might you ask?
Because Mrs Mills unfortunately p*ssed away all her money in unwise property deals, despite the apparently endless ballooning of property prices in London and Southeast England, so she has had her maintenance order reviewed. To her credit, the former estate agent is working.
Mrs Mills works for two days per week as a beauty therapist
Well, that is something, and it belies the old jibe about why estate agents don’t look out the window in the morning, since they would then have nothing to do in the afternoon.
It’s high time for freedom of contract in marriage, let the terms be negotiated and if one side fundamentally breaches the terms, why not allow the injured party to repudiate the contract with no damages to the wrongdoer whatsoever for the other side?
As for the ‘child bomb’, could the law let child support be a matter of parental conscience, or perhaps 50/50 (excluding mitochondria donors)?
If you were seeking to destroy marriage as an institution, would you have done anything differently than to set up laws that allow for judgments such as this? The moral hazard is obvious: Risk the capital, take a part-time job, and come back for more, till death.
Would any person marry someone less wealthy, less industrious, or with fewer prospects under English law?
Not to challenge your basic premise, but don’t you have pre-nuptial agreements in England? Are they unenforceable?
Unless the law has changed recently, no, no pre-nups in England, Wales and NI. Cannot recall Scots law.
llater,
llamas
Laird, pre-nups in England are not legally-binding yet, but they can be a factor in the making of a financial order if the Court is satisfied basically that they are OK, using a variety of factors.
How many trains can you drive through that?
However, there are moves to formalise the status of pre-nups through legislation (for England and Wales), whereas I would say ‘Scrap the legislation. Build the contract up from nothing yourselves‘.
The pictures with the article are perfect. Although I suspect there is something else going on here.
There is plenty of liberty of contract. Marriage carries with it the law of divorce. If you don’t trust, or don’t want to submit your life to the binding decisions of others, don’t marry.