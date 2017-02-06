We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Left wing women threaten to bugger off for a day…

· North American affairs

The comedy potential of a day without left-wing women is hard to overstate. It is a bit like malaria mosquitoes ‘threatening’ not to bite anyone for a day. Yup, that’ll show ’em!

Oh dear, how sad, never mind. Any chance of making this a more permanent fixture rather than just one single day off?

February 6th, 2017 |

10 comments to Left wing women threaten to bugger off for a day…

  • Phelps
    February 6, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Meanwhile, on a day without right-wing men, criminals run amok, the garbage doesn’t get picked up, the water and electricity go out, and the first housefire burns down the entire city.

  • bobby b
    February 6, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    “As of Monday afternoon, the initial Instagram post had already received more than 17,000 likes.”

    All by left-wing men.

  • Laird
    February 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Somehow, I can’t help thinking of this photo (which is probably fake, but still amusing).

  • Mr Ed
    February 6, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    In the comments in the OP, a ‘Maria Eva’ muses:

    Let it be a day to not spend a penny.

    If she’s not hopping mad yet, she will be by the end of the day.

  • Phelps
    February 6, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Oh no, quite real. The temperance movement was real, and predated women’s suffrage. In fact, the suffrage movement identified them readily as their biggest impediment, because men (and sane women) assumed that as soon as those biddies could vote, they would set about trying to outlaw everything they didn’t like.

    How about that?

  • Phelps
    February 6, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    From their comments:

    I would be in for this. I think it would also be wise to not go out to get groceries or shop that day. If we want to make an impact we need to not spend any money on that day. Just a thought

    How is that going to make much of a difference with women only making $.70 on the dollar and such?

  • Taylor
    February 6, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    “Date to be announced”

    Darn it, I want to start making plans asap

  • Paul Marks
    February 6, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Perhaps they can take the Speaker of the House of Commons with them.

    That “man” has been betraying everything he pretends to believe in ever since he betrayed the Federation of Conservative Students.

    Does Mr Bercow believe in Freedom of Association or Freedom of Speech?

    Of course not – which is why in 2015 he was celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the 1965 Act. And if you do not support that Act (and all the other Acts like it) you are, in his book, a “racist”, “sexist” and “homophobe” – the only difference between that sort of “conservative” and a Frankfurt School Marxist is at least the latter know what they are.

    In the “history” of people such as John Bercow – the United Kingdom in 1964 was like the American South under Jim Crow. And the young are being taught to believe this rubbish.

  • Eric
    February 6, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    I don’t think there are that many men on Instagram.

  • RAB
    February 6, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Laird. That pic looked like a Pantomime Dame’s charabang outing to Blackpool circa 1900.

    Yes I am SO up for it too! Perhaps they can hold it on the same day all our immigrants are going to go on strike and make a proper day of it. No Curry, no Kebabs… Fish and chips all round then.

