We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Left wing women threaten to bugger off for a day…
The comedy potential of a day without left-wing women is hard to overstate. It is a bit like malaria mosquitoes ‘threatening’ not to bite anyone for a day. Yup, that’ll show ’em!
Oh dear, how sad, never mind. Any chance of making this a more permanent fixture rather than just one single day off?
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Meanwhile, on a day without right-wing men, criminals run amok, the garbage doesn’t get picked up, the water and electricity go out, and the first housefire burns down the entire city.
All by left-wing men.
Somehow, I can’t help thinking of this photo (which is probably fake, but still amusing).
In the comments in the OP, a ‘Maria Eva’ muses:
If she’s not hopping mad yet, she will be by the end of the day.
Oh no, quite real. The temperance movement was real, and predated women’s suffrage. In fact, the suffrage movement identified them readily as their biggest impediment, because men (and sane women) assumed that as soon as those biddies could vote, they would set about trying to outlaw everything they didn’t like.
How about that?
From their comments:
How is that going to make much of a difference with women only making $.70 on the dollar and such?
“Date to be announced”
Darn it, I want to start making plans asap
Perhaps they can take the Speaker of the House of Commons with them.
That “man” has been betraying everything he pretends to believe in ever since he betrayed the Federation of Conservative Students.
Does Mr Bercow believe in Freedom of Association or Freedom of Speech?
Of course not – which is why in 2015 he was celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the 1965 Act. And if you do not support that Act (and all the other Acts like it) you are, in his book, a “racist”, “sexist” and “homophobe” – the only difference between that sort of “conservative” and a Frankfurt School Marxist is at least the latter know what they are.
In the “history” of people such as John Bercow – the United Kingdom in 1964 was like the American South under Jim Crow. And the young are being taught to believe this rubbish.
I don’t think there are that many men on Instagram.
Laird. That pic looked like a Pantomime Dame’s charabang outing to Blackpool circa 1900.
Yes I am SO up for it too! Perhaps they can hold it on the same day all our immigrants are going to go on strike and make a proper day of it. No Curry, no Kebabs… Fish and chips all round then.