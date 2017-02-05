Compulsive liars shouldn’t frighten you. They can harm no one, if no one listens to them. Compulsive believers, on the other hand: they should terrify you. Believers are the liars’ enablers. Their votes give the demagogue his power.
– Nick Cohen in The Observer. It is long, but you should really read the whole thing, as we say. Cohen thinks of himself as on the Left, but I say we are already beyond that. It is liberals against the rest; the rest are suddenly terrifyingly strong.
Suddenly? After 8 years of Obama?
I’m probably being dense, but I can’t see what you’re saying about Cohen or this article.
Cohen should sell patent medicines. He’d be good at it.
Hysteria thy name is Nick!