The convener of the Health and Sport Committee, Neil Findlay MSP, defended the proposed policies: ‘Scotland has not previously been afraid to take the initiative to tackle health-related issues when other interventions have failed. This is why this committee is asking for a bold approach to tackling obesity.’ This, in all its overtly protective language, is a call for further intrusion into the life and liberty of Scots. We don’t need to be subject to gross social engineering. We don’t need to be treated like ignorant, gullible pawns, shuffling brainlessly towards Scotmid for another high-calorie fix. We drink alcohol because we like alcohol. We eat fatty foods because they’re tasty. We drive cars because they’re useful. We don’t need the obesity-obsessed overlords in Holyrood lecturing us on our lifestyle choices.
Our message to politicians like Findlay should be clear: get stuffed. Who knows, it might make their policies taste less sour.
Yes indeed – the government of Scotland is never “afraid” to order people about in any aspect of their lives.
England is bad enough – but the Scottish government is even worse (they make a religious cult out of statism).
I remember that Scotland used to boast that there were a higher percentage of people in public housing than in some Eastern European nations (for example Poland) – which I thought was an odd thing to boast about.
The great claim to fame of modern Glasgow is the lowest life expectancy in Europe – thus proving how well these “bold public health initiatives” have worked.
And this is the land of Adam Smith. Adam Ferguson, Thomas Reid, Dugald Stewart, Noah Porter, James McCosh…….
What went wrong?
The pretext of course for the interference is that the personal problem is the State’s problem since the State provides ‘free’ healthcare (and has a ‘public health duty’).
It would be nice if someone were to say that the proper riposte to that is for the Adipose Hitlers to embrace freedom and responsbility and to say to to the hypothetical lamenting fatty: ‘You’re a fat bastard, it’s your own fault, sort it and don’t come crying to me.‘.
Off topic but relevant https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eu3OPaNl3jU
Jesus … that video was scary. Mere words would not be able to puncture that cultish level of self-regarding piety. It’s utterly nauseating.