In a recent posting here, which I called How Brexit has unified the Conservative Party, and which I might have called (as I said in it (but never mind, I can use that title for this)) “Brexit has unified the Conservative Party and divided Labour”, I explained how Brexit had unified the Conservatives and had divided Labour.
Last night there was a vote in the House of Commons about whether Britain should proceed with what its voters had voted for.
Total number of Conservative MPs who voted against the bill, despite Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May commanding them to vote for it: 1.
Total number of Labour MPs who voted against the bill, despite Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn commanding them to vote for it: 47.
See what I mean.
The irony being that the demand that the House of Commons have its own vote on the matter has only served to highlight this Conservative Leave-inspired unanimity and Labour Remain-inspired division.
For how long will EUrope divide the political left in Britain? From where I sit, the longer the better.
It’s funny, I haven’t particularly been impressed by Theresa May over the years. Her stint at the Home Office was a disaster by any metric, and her attitude on freedom of information, identity cards and civil liberties is suspect to say the least.
However, the trap she set for the remainders over the whole Parliamentary sovereignty issue was so blindingly obvious that it’s astonishing that the entire media and political left fell into it. As the saying goes, never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake. It was baffling to watch the opponents of Leave seize onto Supreme Court/legal option. By demanding the parliamentary vote they played into the Prime Minister’s hands. From the point they instigated legal proceedings it was a lose lose situation.
Parliament (unless it was prepared to issue a gigantic suicide note and trigger an election thereby decimating the already pitiful rollcall of Labour MPs) was always going to vote in favour of supporting article 50. Always.
If the Supreme Court vote went for the government there would be no Parliamentary vote, unless unless the Prime Minister volunteered to have one – which they would then win.
If the Supreme Court vote went against the government there would have to be a parliamentary vote, which they would then win.
It’s baffling what they thought they could achieve.
I guess what this also proves is that the campaign, led by the likes of Gina Miller, and law firm Mishcon de Reya, to force a vote and try and stop Brexit, while done by people who wanted to stop Brexit, has not only failed utterly in its ultimate objective, but also achieved the consequence Brian talks about. These people are so stupid it surprises even me. There is a basic lack of cunning.
To some extent I agree with Brian that it is baffling that these idiots thought they could succeed. But in a way it has been positive to see such a big majority, because it is so emphatic.
I think what is happening here is that for many Remainers this is one of those all-or-nothing issues. I actually don’t think they’re being stupid, JP, given their unifying axiom (which is stupid I do agree). That would be Stuck-record.
And the Remainer unifying axiom is: that Brexit will be a total, total catastrophe, for them, for their idea of their country, for their country, for the universe, for all that is good and true and noble. As such, Brexit must, if conceivably possible, be stopped, 1940 style, no matter what the odds against success and no matter how much damage this fight does to the general left wing camp and cause. They’ll worry about what the hell to do next only when this battle is irrevocably lost.
When will they decide that the Brexit battle IS lost? There will be further disagreements about that too. There already are, presumably.
I’ll add that I think that ONE is the perfect number for the number of Conservative MPs who voted against. Because ONE proves that you COULD vote against it. If you did, you wouldn’t die a frightful death, only a metaphorical political death. ZERO would actually have suggested a stronger feeling of rebellion amongst all those commanded.
This reminds me a bit of a vote of confidence during World War 2, a vote that Churchill won with just ONE vote against. That one vote against making the point that the right to vote NO was all part of what we were fighting for.
I can slightly sympathise with MPs who voted remain because their constituency voted remain, they were representing the majority of their constituents after all. Those who voted remain against the wishes of their constituents are without excuse. I would be interested to see some kind of breakdown of who voted remain and what their constituents voted.
Re: Stuck-record
There’s another trap been set for two years hence – the vote on the deal we achieve from the EU. If that is voted down, then we leave anyway on WTO rules.
Another win-win…
This vote is the first thing that’s made me hopeful that Brexit might actually happen.
Stuck-record (February 2, 2017 at 10:42 am): “It’s baffling what they thought they could achieve.”
It may mean something that the legal case was brought by an outsider. I think that (quite apart from maybe having a better feel for the true constitutional position), many Remainer MPs suspected how pointless it all was. Perhaps this is an example of what happens when your base takes your OTT rhetoric too seriously. Foreseeing the consequences of incentives is not something the left are that good at, even in their own political sphere.
Disrupting the schedule – forcing Theresa to delay article 50 from March 31st to April 1st say 🙂 – would no doubt be satisfying to them, though I think even that looks unlikely.
I would be interested to see some kind of breakdown of who voted remain and what their constituents voted.
Accurate data has been hard to come by as the district voting results don’t quite line up with the constituencies, there are some who have made an effort but the general consensus is that most constituencies voted leave by a clear margin.
Guido Fawkes has a little list of MPs who voted against Brexit despite their constituency voting leave.
I remember the days when 47 MPs voting against their party on Europe would have resulted in banner headlines on the BBC about “massive Tory splits”.
Can’t seem to find them about Labour.
We could be (unnecessarily?) fair to Gina Miller and friends, and note they did claim their case was to ensure that parliament, not executive authority, was paramount in triggering the British withdrawal from the EU. OK, they wanted parliament not to follow the referendum, as that was what they believed was best, but on reflection I am not sure I disagree with the actual case they made.
Although their insistence on follow constitutional norms might make them akin to Donald Trump’s supreme court nominee, who is also a constitutionalist apparently. Maybe the death of the liberal tradition is going to usher back in a reliance on constitutional norms rather than convenenient interpretations?
Rob,
I think the headlines would only be grabbed if Labour actually acted in a united fashion – their splits seem to be the default setting now. Have to say I wouldn’t think it was a major story…
Many thanks to Runcie Balspune for the link. Just eight MPs defying both the nation and those that they are paid to represent. Hopefully they will all be sent packing at the next election.
There is one aspect of the Supreme Court case which, in my opinion, makes it worth the time and money spent: the unanimous decision of the judges that the devolved administrations had no say in the matter of Brexit. Whilst it hasn’t shut Nicola Selfie up, at least it has confirmed that Theresa May can ignore her.
Bigger picture, I see ‘the left’ currently being unable to resist this whole identity politics/virtue posturing/social justice nonsense we are seeing peak right now. It’s like cheese in a mousetrap to them. You see it in MPs demanding May be rude to Trump to stand up for ‘values’. It is the replacement of real politics with the instant gratification of social alignment to a cause, however stupid. But the feedback is all wrong. The better they think they do, the more they are losing because they can’t measure the mainstreet reaction properly. This will destroy the left as they double down each time they sense their cognitive dissonance. They now really think Trump supporters are Nazis and Brexit supporters are racists. You cannot function politically when distorting reality to that extent.
Brian, I said you were right in your original piece, and there’s no doubting it now.
Why is the modern left so completely infatuated with the EU? Is it:
– Hatred of the UK and desire to see its institutions destroyed
– Hatred of the Nigel Farage type
– Over-emphasis on being anti-racist, such that criticising Belgians and Germans, even justifiably, is unacceptable.
– Love of bureaucracy and red tape.
– The sort of power worship Orwell criticised.
One could make many criticisms of Michael Foot, but he appeared to have a sincere respect for Parliament as an institution, which the left in general needs to rediscover. But currently many in the Labour Party seems to want to take credit for devolution for Wales and Scotland while being emotionally attached to its opposite in the U.K. as a whole.