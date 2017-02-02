Free movement of capital undermines the case for free trade?

An argument I have come up against recently, in this apocalyptic book by James Rickards, is that free trade, as classically defended by David Ricardo with his famous Law of Comparative Advantage, only works in theory because the freedom to move capital and factors of production around means the “playing field” of the market is never “fair”, hence tariffs/other controls are just to re-set the game. Straight off, this sounds bunk to me, not least because free movement of capital is part of what capitalism (clue is in the word) is all about. Capital, both in its physical and human form, goes to places where it can earn the highest rate of return. This is how, to summarise massively, we got from the caves to the skyscraper. If a businessman cannot use his capital where it works most effectively, it would render much investment pointless.
And if it is wrong for capital to move around because it somehow undermines some sort of “fair” trade, then this applies not just to between nations, but inside them, too. Ah, but I hear the Trumpistas cry, what about those evil currency manipulators gaming the system in their favour? The answer is that if the Chinese or others want to send us cheap stuff, made even more dastardly cheaper by currency manipulation, it means consumers don’t have to earn so much to buy imports. True, in the short-term it means that some jobs will be lost because of the cheap imports, but then again the pay packages of millions of consumers stretch a bit further. The pain of the affected industries is easy to see and makes for great TV and campaign spots for a Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders (whose views on trade are identical); the costs to consumers from protectionism is not easy to visualise. Also, if China, for example, sells or “dumps” cheap steel on the world market, manufacturers in the West who use steel will see their costs fall. It is worth nothing that when in the early Noughties George W. Bush slapped tariffs on steel, it “saved” some US steelmaker jobs, but cost many jobs in sectors where steel is a factor of production.
Finally, here are more thoughts on the idea that free capital movement somehow dents the case for trade trade, via Gene Callahan over a decade ago:
An honest advocate of free trade must admit that there will often be people who are made worse off, at least in the short run, by the freedom to trade internationally. But the same is true of trade within the borders of a country: If you open a restaurant near to and better than mine, my business will suffer.
It might be pleasant to live in a world of unlimited resources, where everyone who wanted to run a restaurant could do so without having to compete for customers’ scarce dollars. But since we don’t, the fact that my situation might worsen because of your business activities is an unavoidable consequence of the freedom to buy from and sell to whomever one wishes. If we try to prevent all such unpleasant outcomes, we will eliminate the market economy and regress to a hand-to-mouth existence.
Free trade is still beneficial because it creates larger markets. That applies even if capital is internationally mobile.
In practice even today, international capital flows are not particularly large compared to native ones.
This is a “greater good” argument. Some people might be worse off, but on the whole, the entire populace is made better. When it is applied inside countries, there are controls on how it is done, to try to assure that no producer “takes unfair advantage” of the consumers. We try to do something similar in international trade, but the situation is difficult because of differences in culture, labor inequalities, and uneven distribution of all types of resources.
What the progressives want is some sort of world-wide government to plan and manage it all, to make sure that everything is done fairly and efficiently. They don’t worry about the losers, either, because you have to break a few eggs to make an omelet. I think that this is why they are wailing so much about Brexit and Trump’s plans to change the trade systems. Both the internal and the international controls on trade help them to establish a global system of control that is widely accepted They just have to finesse the Russians and the Chinese and the muslims, who control lots of labor and important natural resources, until they are sufficiently corrupted to accept the progressive vision.
The fundamental issue is “fairness”. What does it mean, and who gets to determine it?
“An honest advocate of free trade must admit that there will often be people who are made worse off…”
Who?
If the answer is producers then we free trade advocates admit we ‘honestly’ don’t care.
The primary concern, the ONLY concern, is the consumer and if lots of consumers are better off, this trumps (sorry!) the few producers who are worse off.
The alternative to not caring about producers is a fossilised economy in which no producer must be worse off by competition, new technology or innovation… because if we are to be concerned over the jobs or fortunes of some producers then why not all?
So nobody loses their job… no economic progress… back to the pre-industrial age.
It makes me wonder, all this effort to make things fair.
If we accept that there will be losers under either system, why go to all the bother of making sure it’s those pesky kulaks that lose, rather than some steelworkers?
Does Jim Rickards do any fact checking?
I remember picking up his book “New Case for Gold” in a book shop and the first page I turned to told me “Switzerland has had 500 years of peace” – no it has not, for example the Civil War of 1847 and the invasion and French Occupation of the Napoleonic Wars. The book went back on the shelf.
As for freedom of capital flows – that happened in the 19th century also.
Indeed before 1914 someone could take money from Britain and invest anywhere in the world.
Does this undermine the case for Free Trade? No it does not.
Yes we now have a horrible Credit Bubble financial system – but that has nothing to do with Free Trade.
And yes (yes, yes, yes,) both Britain and the United States have vast borrowing to finance the import of consumption goods and that is unsustainable. Yes it is unsustainable.
But that is not the fault of Free Trade – it is the fault of a Credit Bubble financial system.
A system that Mr Rickards has been much too close to in the past.
After all he is the man who got the “Long Term Capital Management” bailout – with his “you have got to bail us out or the world will burn” (and other nonsense).
These days (indeed for many months) he has been behind the “British Pound is going to end on the 31st of March” thing that is about all over the internet.
He is trying to do a George Soros – get a British collapse and profit from it.
We all know what he is trying to do – and as I am financially a “straw man” I can say it (no point in him suing me).
You are a wrecker James Rickard – you are deliberately trying to get an international economic collapse via a Trade War.
You WANT a Trade War (Protectionism) – because you have positioned yourself (and your friends) to profit from a world wide economic collapse.
You are a VULTURE Jim Rickards.
“Fair” is a concept that doesn’t exist in nature. What can exist instead is “free” and/or “just. Fair is a condition to strive for to make zero-sum games interesting to play and/or watch, but wealth creation isn’t zero sum, ergo “fair” isn’t even applicable. Ask yourself, what is your “fair share” of Apple’s iPads?
That’s like arguing that your son is worse off if he has to compete against competent players. Sorry, but everyone does not deserve a participation trophy simply because you’ve, presumably, tried your best. What these “greater good” advocates miss is that EVERY COMPETITION IS AGAINST YOURSELF. You either improve your game or you shuffle off to do something you have more talent for.
Achievement is to DO SOMETHING DIFFICULT and win at it. That involves self improvement and thinking and planning and study and training and practice. Then you start all over again.
People today seem to think that everything is supposed to come easy, and that every waking moment is supposed to be entertaining.
Damned Whippersnappers!
What the enemies of freedom so often misunderstand (or simply don’t know) is that free (or free-ish) competition and the dreaded profit motive is responsible for ***ALL*** the scientific and technological and medical innovations we see all around us. It’s responsible for modernity itself. Why? Because a products profitable success today lays the groundwork for tomorrow’s lack of profit. Quite frankly, the market for today’s hot Samsung smartphone will saturate and there will be less demand for it. Less demand means a lower sales price, which means the sales price and the manufacturing price (“cost”) come closer together, = less profit. So if a company wishes to remain popular, profitable and attractive to investors, it must constantly innovate. And not only phone improvements are the result, but better and cheaper manufacturing techniques.
What are some unintended consequences of the latter? Well, refrigerators, stoves/ovens, microwave ovens, toasters, even ball point pens were luxury items when first invented. Today, I dare say every poor household has all these items and then some. So capitalism not only helps the consumer of today’s luxuries, but also today’s poor, which is why America’s poor (lowest 20% income earners) are richer than 2/3 of everyone else on earth. (And that’s a conservative estimate).
Heh, and the national government… the government… is going to make sober wise insightful determinations on who gets screwed over to ensure “the entire population is made better”? Oh yes, what could possibly go wrong with that? In fact maybe they should just manage the entire economy, given how perspicacious and incorrectable our magnificent politicians and their wise mandarins are. 😆
Well said, Johnathan.
“…given how perspicacious…our magnificent politicians and their wise mandarins are.”
Hey, don’t talk bad about my oranges.
😛
When politcians or mandarins make decisions, it’s safe to satsuma the worst.
Has anyone ever figured out how to measure the pros and cons of completely free trade?
300 million Chinese made T shirts at 10.00 per shirt less than an American made T shirt is at least close to easily measurable.
How can we measure the deleterious impact both on the unemployed shirt manufacturing people, at all levels, and national economy in general? I never get further than concluding that the national economy is actually in better shape because there is an extra 10 bucks a shirt to spend on other stuff, maybe even stuff made in Murca.
Even so, we all seem to feel somewhat sorry for the displaced people, and would like to help, if it wouldn’t simply wreck much of the benefit of the free trade.
Any ideas? A small tariff? Though we’d argue for centuries about what is small and what to do with the money. A big tariff for a short time? With more arguments about what ‘big’ and ‘short’ mean. Is there a middle ground between ‘protect the worker’ and ‘tough luck, you lose this one, I want my cheap T-shirts’?
It baffles me that Trump looks to be mercantilist in his future trade policies. I live in hope that this was just a populist pitch to get elected. But from what I’ve seen, Bannon appears to believe in this stuff too. Which is even more baffling as he seems sound on the other economic stuff. Perhaps it’s some kind of nationalist or protestant work thing. Yes, it makes economic sense for me to trade with you, but I need my own x industry equally as good to show how strong I am. I need a hypothesis to explain all this.
Measuring things at an aggregate level creates the illusion of central planning control. So best to avoid it. Impossible anyway.
Fred, it’s difficult to get people to evaluate this honestly. For example, people can buy cheap t-shirts from china, a pack of 6 for $6 or so, AND one can also guy “nice” t-shirts of higher quality for a higher price that are american made. Eliminating the former won’t necessarily significantlly increase the demand for the latter. What it WILL do is price some of the poor out of the t-shirt market.
Also, it should be noted that Trump must be aware that he’s bullshitting us to some extent. He has a BS degree in economics from Wharton, an ivy league school, and yet he’s pretending that a tariff on Mexican goods will be paid by Mexico rather than by consumers.
Why would you need to get further than that? It is not like everyone who loses their job making t-shirts in the USA spends the rest of their life unemployed because T-shirt making is the only job they could every possibly do.