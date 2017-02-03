We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· North American affairs · Slogans & Quotations

In Neil Gorsuch, Trump has nominated to the Supreme Court a man with deep respect for the Constitution and the freedoms it protects.

David French.

I am not a great Trump fan but I find it hard to argue with this.

February 3rd, 2017

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Mr Ed
    February 3, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Seeing the Senate Democrats splutter about the confirmation of a man who was, I understand, confirmed unanimously in his current judicial post by the same body, and who comes across to me as the ultimate normal, sober American, and who is younger than I am, will indeed be a joy.

  • Eric
    February 3, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Yeah, it’s a good pick. The Democrats are playing games because their base still hasn’t regained its sanity.

  • Alisa
    February 3, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Ilia Somin expresses some cautious reservations, but then nobody’s perfect either.

