I’ve been thinking for quite some time, and even mentioned it on this blog, that the transition of the gay rights movement from “keep the government out of the bedroom” to “get the government to insist the public comes in, watches, and claps in approval” will turn out badly for them in the long term. There are already signs that the feminists and trans lobbyists are going to throw gay men under the bus in the great game of victimhood poker, particularly if their political views are not of the approved kind. Look at the vitriol being heaped on Milo Yiannopolous at the moment: being a gay Jew with a preference for black men hasn’t stopped him being branded an actual Nazi by his opponents, including some supposedly respectable media outlets.
“Critical Theory” or “Political Correctness” (the Frankfurt School of Marxism) does NOT care about Gay people as such.
It does not care about women or blacks as such either – it really does not.
They are all just “cannon fodder” – for the war to destroy “capitalism”.
As soon as someone is not serving this role – they will be thrown under the bus.
Someone could be black, female, lesbian, of Muslim heritage, have one leg (and on and on) and the university crowd would BURN THEM ALIVE if they thought that by doing so they would aid the cause of socialism.
Feminism?
Like the Swedish “feminists” who cover up (cover up) rapes?
After all one must not let any negative stories come out about Islamic immigrants – as they are needed.
Needed for what?
Needed for the undermining of traditional society – which the Frankfurt School see as the basis of “capitalism” – capitalism is supposed to be so hard to destroy because it is supported by a traditional culture. So one has to destroy this traditional culture first, in order to destroy capitalism.
None of this is a secret – it is the well known position of the Frankfurt School.
So if Milo was a Jewish homosexual who was working or socialism he would be supported.
As he is a Jewish homosexual who is working against socialism they would kill him without a second thought (and without losing a wink of sleep over it).
It is all quite logical.
One must not make the mistake of thinking they actually care about Gay people, or women, or ethnic minorities.
They do not really care – it is all a means-to-an-end. And if you do not serve the end – you are dead meat.
One might as well waste thought on the “legal issues” that Progressive judges face in the United States.
The Progressive judges could not care less about “legal issues” – what they care about (all they care about) is the political struggle.
Everything else is just fig-leaf-ism.
All within progressivism. Nothing outside of progressivism.