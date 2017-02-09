Growth and laws of thermodynamics

When I was a teenager doing GCSE Science we had a guest speaker come in and talk about what I now know to be The Limits to Growth. We were told about peak oil and how oil production doubles every n years and blah blah blah and it sounded pretty convincing at the time. Fortunately I did not pay it much heed, much as I instinctively did not really care about acid rain or the hole in the ozone layer which were the subject of geography lessons around the same time. It was not until years later I found out about the Club of Rome. I still do not know how, exactly, that guest speaker came to be in that science class, but in retrospect it sounds pretty sinister.
I like the band Muse. Their latest album is called Thermodynamics and includes the song “Unsustainable”. It is really annoying when the creator of art you enjoy starts spouting crappy nonsense politics. Anyway, the song contains a recording of someone saying:
The fundamental laws of thermodynamics will place fixed limits on technological innovation and human advancement
In an isolated system the entropy can only increase. A species set on endless growth is
Unsustainable
Of course, as someone at genius.com points out, we have the sun, which should last long enough.
I was reminded of all this in an instant messenger chat with Perry Metzger today. He was talking optimistically about solar power. I did a search to check that I was not just imagining that anyone ever took second law arguments about economics seriously. I found a paper.
…we shall examine some challenges which have been made to the limits to growth (Limitationist) position by those criticizing the scope and application of the second law of thermodynamics and we shall in turn defend Limitationism against these criticisms.
Perry M said, “if all else fails, we can always use the hot air produced by leftists as a power source indefinitely.” I shared that link. He replied, “that paper alone, Rob, could power London for a month.”
In the long run, there’s the heat death of the universe. That doesn’t excuse nihilism.
‘Peaks’ are nothing new;
http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/9202#.WJ0BaOinzMI
Well i think there are limits to growth, it also depends on how growth is measured. Going from a 5000$ 100mhz CPU to a 1000$ i7 3GHz quad core Laptop seems like negative growth…
I also think that we are ending the phase of low hanging fruit with population increase and essential technology like electricity, construction…
I think the biggest limitations to growth are our senses, our time and will. Most people are happy with what they have after a certain level, our senses/or body limits technology development and entertainment, our time limits what we can do.