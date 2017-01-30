The Petition of the Scandalmakers

All libertarians should really be opposed to State Visits, by definition. But do I sense that not libertarians but sanctimonious prigs are out in force here in the UK? Trump executive order: Million sign petition to stop UK visit. This is somehow newsworthy, but read the small print in the petition, not visible on the headnote:
Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.
Wasn’t Prince Charles the chap who talked about wanting to be a tampon? But then again, cancelling the visit would save Prince Charles the horror of meeting a climate sceptic!
So it would be a scandal for this visit to go ahead. Did they say that about the GIs in 1942? Wouldn’t it be a scandal for the government to take notice of this petition?
Given that the Queen was railroaded into giving a knighthood and a State Visit to the Romanian Communist tyrant Ceausescu, President Trump seems to have a long way to go before he could possibly compare. How about making President Trump an honorary Knight of the Thistle instead?
Some things can come out from the petition process (and I don’t mean changes to government policy). The site provides a breakdown of voters’ location by Parliamentary constituency (or, at the least, where the voters purport to originate), so you can see where those affected by the apparently ceaseless urge to agitate and virtue-signal, like a bird in some bizarre mating and nesting ritual, are found. As I write, the data suggests (well I never!) clusters of Lefties in University cities and towns across the UK, and relative indifference in-between. This is where the Left are found, and there are still 58,000,000 or more who haven’t signed the petition. The Left are outnumbered and isolated, but signalling away to each other, they come to think that they rule the roost.
I suppose this data might help the North Koreans estimate where the socialists are most densely packed and so to target their nukes accordingly when they get round to liberating us.
“Leave” stands a better chance of prevailing if non-EU trade possibilities can be established ahead of time, thus quelling the sky-is-falling-we’ll-all-starve scenarios with which “Remainers” like to scare people.
A special-relationship sort of trade relationship between the UK and the USA would go a long way towards reassuring people that there’s life after “Leave”.
Here’s a great way to preemptively trash that special relationship – insult Trump, and thus the USA, to the point where a great portion of our country writes y’all off as lib a**holes.
If this stands, “Remain” is much stronger.
The Queen also hosted Bashar-Al-Assad and his wife although it wasn’t a State Visit but then don’t think the UK and Syria enjoy the “special relationship” of the UK and USA.
We’d be descending into mob rule if HMG took any heed of the protestors.
Yes, Her majesty has been forced to roll out the red carpet to all manner of dripping with blood despots and dictators that her governments of all political stripes has deemed it good for us to do business with.
And Barry the Bong toker and the Clintons have banned and deported more people from the USA than you can shake a stick at…
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/760661/Donald-Trump-refugee-policy-Barack-Obama-Iraqi-migrant-ban
Yet the American MSM failed to mention it at all at the time. What a suprise!
I like the idea of granting Trump the Order of the Thistle, if only because it would infuriate so many of the “right” people. Unfortunately, Under our Constitution he couldn’t accept it. Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 reads (in part): “And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.” (My emphasis.) Too bad.
” . . . without the Consent of the Congress . . . ”
I bet they’d vote for it.
Trump couldn’t be any worse than his predecessor who was actually bombing some of the inhabitants of those countries the immigration ban has affected, and he still got an royal audience as well as an opportunity to use his foreign influence and “fake news” to try and skew our democratic vote in the upcoming referendum, “back of the queue” eh?
Wait till the squeaky wheels calm down a bit and then see if any of the affected nations start being a bit more introspective and consider why they’re on Obama’s list in the first place.
Laird, the honorary part is what appears to allow the rebellious colonists to accept ‘gongs’ from the heirs of King George. Caspar Weinberger received an honorary knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (GBE) for his help during the Falklands War (he removed something like 42 layers of approval for British requests for materiel).
He just wasn’t allowed to put the (imaginary) prefix ‘Sir’ before his first name.
And a GBE is a grade higher than KBE (Knight Commander) given as an honorary award to such luminaries as NKVD Colonel-General Sergei Kruglov for organising the Yalta Conference (but not for his organising the deportation of Chechens en masse). Mind you, some would probably like to accuse Mr Trump of involvement in that too.