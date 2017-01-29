|
Samizdata quote of the day
The difference of course, is that in the US, they have a choice of who to watch and listen to, but in the UK, the massive public subsidy kills off any commercial competition to the BBC. So they (and the clone like politics in public subsided Channel 4) have a virtual monopoly on “intellectual” programming. Indeed, “intellectuals”, meaning a few politicians and academics have a channel devoted to brainwashing them: Radio 4. The result is that our “elite” (as they see themselves) are so completely brain-washed by the BBC hate filled bile, that they just inherently adopt the attitudes of the BBC and cannot fathom why anyone could complain when they parrot the brainwashed propaganda.
– Scottish Sceptic
I was stationed in the UK at RAF Bentwaters back in 1992 until it closed. I can only hope that BBC programming has improved since then as it seemed that 65% of the programs were scottish sheepdog sheep herding competions and about cheese making. Then of course we had the Danish station where every sentence uttered was “Darty dar-dar, woop-dar bo-der, derp-derp”. Ah…good times.
Yes, here in the US we have a choice of who to listen to. We can listen to far left propaganda masters 1, or 2 or 3 or 4 or 5. Or we can get on the WWW and possibly find a truthteller or two that hasn’t sold their soul to Soros or some globalist corp.