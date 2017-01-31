After a brief pause, he relayed a recent anecdote, from the set of a network show, that was even more terrifying: The production was shooting a scene in the foyer of a law firm, which the lead rushed into from the rain to utter some line that this screenwriter had composed. After an early take, the director yelled “Cut,” and this screenwriter, as is customary, ambled off to the side with the actor to offer a comment on his delivery. As they stood there chatting, the screenwriter noticed that a tiny droplet of rain remained on the actor’s shoulder. Politely, as they spoke, he brushed it off. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, an employee from the production’s wardrobe department rushed over to berate him. “That is not your job,” she scolded. “That is my job.”
The screenwriter was stunned. But he had also worked in Hollywood long enough to understand what she was really saying: quite literally, wiping rain off an actor’s wardrobe was her job—a job that was well paid and protected by a union. And as with the other couple of hundred people on set, only she could perform it.
This raindrop moment, and the countless similar incidents that I’ve observed on sets or heard about from people I’ve met in the industry, may seem harmless and ridiculous enough on its face. But it reinforces an eventuality that seems both increasingly obvious and uncomfortable—one that might occur to you every time you stream Fringe or watch a former ingénue try to re-invent herself as a social-media icon or athleisure-wear founder: Hollywood, as we once knew it, is over.
Anyone who has ever been a member of a union and worked in a union-organized business knows this mentality. It hits home hardest when the company goes bankrupt and you are out of a job because the union rules made the product too expensive to sell, or the service is so bad that no one wants to come into the store.
When the union involves government, thought, everything works fine, because the politicians can always raise the taxes on the public to pay for the jobs. Until, of course, the government goes bankrupt because it can no longer pay for the medical care and pensions that the unions demanded. Then, in some locations the taxpayers get to have their taxes raised even more, and their services cut, because their courts have ruled that the union benefits are absolutely protected from being cut, ever. In other places, the towns essentially die for a few decades, until the pensioners are all dead.