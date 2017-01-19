The impending Entrumpment

Although I fully expect to spend the next four years of the Trump Era rolling my eyes (or maybe eight years, given the complete lack of understanding by the establishment of their role in making Trump happen), I must admit I am looking forward to hearing the sound of a great many heads exploding during the Entrumpment tomorrow 😀
The left has had it turned up to 11 for months now. It’s hard to see how they will sustain that. I have a NY Times-reading friend, very bright, who seriously thinks she is in danger of being sent to a camp. Her thinking is: Trump is a demagogue, demagogues often target Jews, so she is in danger of being dragged from her home and tossed into a cattle car. 🙄
When it comes to apocalyptic conspiracy theorizing, here’s mine. There are a number of leftist billionaires who hate Trump: Soros, Tom Steyer, others. Given what Soros did to the British pound in 1992, I would not put it past them to intentionally create a financial crisis that could be blamed on Trump. (Of course, any crisis will be: just watch.)
There’s a wonderful youtube video that needs wide sharing to help the exploding of heads
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kn9Xsmj942E
Good fun!
21 gun salutes are common, so you won’t hear the heads exploding, or you’ll misinterpret it. Still, it will make for great telly! ‘Scanners’ for real!
Rumor has it the town is going to be so locked-down for anti-terrorism purposes that the relatively unschooled, unsophisticated protesters are going to walk into the chutes at the entrance and quickly stumble out again, shocked and dismayed by how easily and completely they’ve been made impotent.
The last time I was optimistic at an inauguration was in 1981. I do not know why I thought Ronald Reagan would reduce the size and scope of government – there was no real evidence that he would, but I can not deny I was optimistic.
Of course I was (generally) wrong to be optimistic.
As for this time.
Well there may be a cut in taxation – although not in government spending (very 1981).
And there may be a bit of deregulation also (there was a bit of that under Reagan as well).
There is massive scope for deregulation – for example the EPA (President Nixon’s Environment Protection Agency) now treats a puddle as a “wetland” making private ownership of land a nullity, and CO2 as a pollutant – and as C02 is emitted by just about everything (including people) thus giving totalitarian power to government.
Barack Obama is NOT (as some people claim) “like Jimmy Carter” – Carter did not regulate everything in sight (he actually deregulated some things – for example natural gas and airlines), Mr Obama is a Fabian type – socialism by a thousand steps.
I have no joy in seeing the arrival of Mr Trump – especially as the Credit Bubble going to blow at some point (yes it will, yes it will, yes it will), but I do have joy in seeing Mr Obama out of office – even if he is only going round the corner to a house nearby (to organise “the resistance” in Community Organiser style).
I despise Barack Obama more than any other President in my life time. Good riddance to him.