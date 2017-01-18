Iran is a country full of hot women forced to wear binbags on their heads by religious fascists.
– Samizdata Uber driver of the day
Samizdata quote of the day
January 18th, 2017 |
4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Yes – one of my many differences with a certain person in Kent is his attitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Like Mr Obama, Mr Putin and the People’s Republic of China – the person-in-Kent is convinced that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a relatively moderate regime of whom we do not need to be concerned about. I deeply disagree. I believe the Islamic Republic of Iran to be a threat – a very serious threat (made still worse by the nuclear technology it has got from Pakistan, the missile technology from North Korea – and the general aid from the Putin regime in Russia and the People’s Republic of China), and that action must be taken soon if nuclear disaster is to be avoided.
Of course if Mr Obama had not betrayed the Iranian opposition in 2009 things would be different – but Mr Obama did choose to betray them, so the situation is not good.
“Paul you are saying everyone else is wrong – and only you are correct”.
Basically – YES.
Although it seems an Uber taxi driver agrees with me.
By the way – I fully accept that there are important philosophical differences between the Shia and the Sunni. For example on Free Will – with the Shia holding that it exists (which made that pro Iranian regime attitude of a certain person a surprise to me – as, philosophically, he is more in line with the determinist, anti libertarian, position of the Sunni).
However, it is the shared position that the “infidels” must be crushed that I find more important among both the Sunni and the Shia – with the added “wrinkle” that “Hastener” “12er” Shia (“Hasterners” being powerful within the Islamic Republic of Iran) believe that the world must be covered with fire and blood to “hasten” the return of the Hidden One (rather like the Book of Revelations – but with the AntiChrist as the good guy).
“But that is insane Paul”.
Yes – but insane people are sometimes highly intelligent, capable of forming a plan and carrying it out with a high degree of skill.
The expanding conventional power of the Islamic Republic of Iran (with its allies Putin’s Russia and the People’s Republic of China using it as a stalking horse against the West) is a problem (as far West as Lebanon) – and its nuclear program (thanks to Mr Obama) may now be very hard to stop.
Yeah I’ve had to interesting convos with Uber drivers as well, as they’re from everywhere.
And this one was, of course, from Iran 😉
How would anyone know that they’re hot?