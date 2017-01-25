We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Economics, Business & Globalization

“Economies are dynamic, complex systems. They are most strong and productive over time when they are free to adapt to new realities, circumstances and changing patterns of supply and demand. Was UK mining truly protected by overt government decisions to buy domestic coal in the late 1970s or early 1980s? Or was that protection merely insulating the industry from the competition of cheap natural gas, meaning that when the protection was withdrawn, the industry collapsed?”

Ryan Bourne.

January 25th, 2017 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Regional
    January 25, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    British brown coal cost £100 at the pit head yet Astrayan black cost £60 at the docks. Arfur Scargrill sure knew how to manipulate the MSM.

