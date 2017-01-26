|
Samizdata quote of the day
Trump knows that the press isn’t trusted very much, and that the less it’s trusted, the less it can hurt him. So he’s prodding reporters to do things that will make them less trusted, and they’re constantly taking the bait.
They’re taking the bait because they think he’s dumb, and impulsive, and lacking self-control — but he’s the one causing them to act in ways that are dumb and impulsive, and demonstrate lack of self-control. As Richard Fernandez writes on Facebook, they think he’s dumb because they think he has lousy taste, but there are a lot of scarily competent guys out there in the world who like white and gold furniture. And, I should note, Trump has more media experience than probably 99% of the people covering him. (As Obama operative Ben Rhodes gloated with regard to selling a dishonest story on the Iran deal, the average reporter the Obama White House dealt with “is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns.” In Rhodes’ words, “they literally know nothing.”)
– Glenn Reynolds
Very true. It’s looking more and more like Trump is playing 4D chess and his opponents are thinking it’s checkers.
He’s also started out with what can be called shock and awe: do so many things so fast that the opposition cannot keep focused on one. This also makes him look like he is “doing something,” which many voters like, hence his rising approval ratings, which compounds the agony of the opposition.
This has been the most fascinating election ever. For pure entertainment value alone, thank heavens we dodged the Hillary bullet, or we’d be dying a slow death from more-of-the-same statism and boredom.
What ever happened to the Brit show “The Sandbaggers”?
I have trouble settling on the usage of the term with my American brethren.
THEY all define it (loosely) as malingerers