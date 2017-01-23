So now we know what Theresa May’s industrial strategy is going to be. It might even be Greg Clark’s. He’s in the report too. The strategy, alas, is one that proves the British state simply cannot learn from past mistakes. Indeed, it seems to consist of doubling down on those errors.
The report shows plainly their inability to realise that our economic problems more often stem not from what government is doing, rather than what it isn’t. The solution, shouldn’t be to dream up more things to do, it should be to stop doing what’s causing the problems.
A line or two of Tim W’s piece, mentioning productivity, reminded me of a microeconomics question that I’ve never seen explained anywhere. So I’ll ask it here. I’ll state the proposition baldly, though it’s often an unstated assumption.
“Wages can only go up if productivity goes up. Technology boosts productivity. Hence if more capital is invested in technological improvement, productivity will increase and so wages can increase.”
Say what ? Why would investing more capital in technology increase the market reward for the human labourers who use the technology ? Isn’t it a bit like saying that a car company which instals a robot production line will now be willing to pay its suppliers more for tyres and paint ?
Perry, I believe there is a problem with the sentence:-
The report shows plainly their inability to realise that our economic problems more often stem not from what government is doing, rather than what it isn’t.
This is what I think he meant:-
The report shows plainly their inability to realise that our economic problems more often than not stem from what government is doing, rather than what it isn’t.
Lee Moore; My understanding is that a person can negotiate the wage they can get. If their skills and knowledge and perhaps even talent is such that they can ask a lot, then they are in a position to get a lot, presuming their expertise is in demand. That being said, if Tom is 10x more productive than Steve because of technology X, and Tom can operate said technology because of specialized training, etc, then Tom can earn more than Steve but if Tom is merely pressing a button on a super-cool new “tech” machine, and a monkey can do Tom’s job, then he’s not in much of a bargaining position. ‘Just because the “Luddites” were replaced with a lace-making machine, it does not necessarily mean the lace-machine operators will make more money than those who previously made lace by hand. Generally speaking though, if you produce more, ceteris paribus, you will almost certainly create more revenue.