Samizdata quote of the day

Civil liberty & Regulation · UK affairs

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that a bus company acted unlawfully by failing to do more to enable a wheelchair user to board the bus. The claimant’s complaint was that a young woman and buggy had been occupying the designated area for wheelchairs. Many have focused on the court’s conclusion and celebrated the ruling as a blow for disability rights. But the true significance of the case is that who sits where on the bus could become an issue of law. The rule of law now extends to regulating issues of politeness.

Jon Holbrook

January 24th, 2017 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Flubber
    January 25, 2017 at 12:23 am

    It also means that being a member of a protected group allows you to call down the wrath of the law Gods in any dispute you may have. A complete over reaction.

