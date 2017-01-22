Never interfere with the enemy when he is making a mistake

That’s a line that the Rod Steiger character uses in the the 1970 film Waterloo. And it’s a line I have been repeating to myself again and again over the last few months.
My enemies in the Establishment, whether it be the media, communists, social justice warriors or the last-ditch Remainers have been obligingly making error after error. I could point out their mistakes and laugh but there is that danger – however remote – that they might listen and learn. You see, I don’t want them to learn. What I want them to do is to keep the gas pedal pressed down hard as they can as they drive the juggernaut of bad ideas over the cliff and into oblivion. In such circumstances it is best to keep ones counsel.
Even so, when Prince Charles co-authors a Ladybird book on climate change I feel obliged to comment. You see, I am rather fond of our vestigial monarchy. Don’t ask me why, I just am. But for the heir apparent to involve himself in a political argument at a time when his side is losing is madness.
Prince Charles hopes the new Ladybird book, which will be available from Thursday, will act as a simple guide to the topic and win over climate change sceptics.
It’s a Ladybird book. It’s aimed at children. That makes it indoctrination.
I loved this from one of his co-authors:
I don’t think there has ever been a Ladybird book before in the history of ladybird books to have been subject to multiple rounds of peer review…
Keeping the pedal to the metal and beyond.
There are times when I think that Brenda’s main motivation in staying alive is to prevent her son doing irreparable damage to the monarchy.
I think we can disregard that as bollocks from the cover picture alone…
It would be a shame is Charles was the last king but much like our PM, he is just not very bright.
The Falangists in Spain, in the 1930s had a slogan:”We don’t want idiot kings”.
As opposed to idiot Prime Ministers and idiot Presidents and idiot Caudillos? At least idiot Kings are less damaging provided they cannot actually do anything other than write children’s books or raise magnificent corgis 😆 Trouble is Charles does not seem to understand his job is predicated upon not having any public opinions.
Perhaps I might suggest a why? Doesn’t have to be yours, but I like this reason: the vestigial monarch ‘blocks off’ a top celebrity spot, so there’s that much less brain-rotting nonsense and celebrity spats from the kind of nincompoops who would otherwise be fighting for that spot.
I too like the Monarchy…..but I fear that the Heir to the throne is a great disappointment. He is not there to tell us what to eat or not eat nor to prevent us having the energy that in this century we need, especially when he will not take the consequences. On the contrary, he is making money from the scare over a myth, our money!
Indeed Derek but we have known Charles was a tool for quite some time. I dread the day her Delightful Corginess dies and that turd inherits the Big Hat.
“…her Delightful Corginess…”
Heh.
Prince Charles can have any opinions he likes – as long as he stops publicly expressing them AFTER he becomes King. And as a loyal subject of the Queen I hope Prince Charles becomes King when he is about 100 years old.
As for “Climate Change” (the new term for “Global Warming”) Paul makes his standard point….
The scientific theory may actually be TRUE (libertarians should not automatically assume the theory is false) – but if the theory is true the correct response is a massive expansion of NUCLEAR POWER. Even James Lovelock (the “Gaia Man”) admitted that a massive expansion of nuclear power (which can only be practically achieved by radical DEREGULATION of nuclear power) is the only way to really reduce C02 emissions.
Yet “Green” forces (especially in Germany – where they include the demented Chancellor who is supposedly a conservative) want to SHUT DOWN nuclear power stations.
Till they change their position (180 degrees – from being anti nuclear to being pro the radical EXPANSION of nuclear power) these “environmentalists” deserve nothing but contempt, utter and complete contempt – as their belief in the “C02 emissions are harmful” theory is clearly fake. I repeat – if they start to support the radical deregulation of nuclear power and the dramatic expansion of nuclear power, then they are sincere and deserve to be listened to.