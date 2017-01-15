|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
By definition, a customs union is an agreement between countries to embrace tariff-free trade between members but impose common tariffs on goods imported from non-members. At an EU-level, this means a Common External Tariff (CET), a dizzying array of over 12,651 different taxes (and some quotas to boot) imposed on goods from the rest of the world. The long and short of it is that the EU is internally trade liberating but outwardly protectionist.
– Ryan Bourne
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
In Brussels, Democracy is an offer that you can’t refuse…
The European Union is not “internally trade liberating” – it is about endless regulations of our domestic (internal) affairs.
It is not just a matter of a Customs Union rather than a Free Trade Zone (like the old European Free Trade Association – EFTA) it is about endless E.U. regulations imposed on our domestic (internal) affairs.
Yes I know I have said that twice – I have been saying it for 30 years, since the “Single European Act” in 1986, and people (such as Christopher Booker) wrote books filled with examples of these regulations. And, no, it is not instead of British regulations.
It is irritating to live in a world where people can discuss a matter whilst ignoring the most important aspects of that matter.
Then you have been wrong for 30 years, well done. Such things are always relative: the Common Market liberated trade for many parts of Europe compared to what was the case before. And the EU has been hugely beneficial for Central European trade with the rest of Europe, and if you cannot see why you are not trying hard enough. Yes, the Common Market mutated into the EU and it gradually became worse than the cure, certainly for the UK, does not change the fact the institution was not all bad and certainly not bad for trade for every country who is a member. I vote in favour of Brexit, BTW.
Yes how dare people not focus on what you insist they should focus on.
While the PMO is correct in the broader sense, that does not invalidate Mr Bourne’s point about the exterior barriers inherent in a customs union.
For example: it is, apparently, forbidden to bring potatoes (even commercially processed, pre-packaged, freeze dried mashed potatoes) from the Americas to the EU. Despite the fact that that’s how Sir Francis Drake (or Sir Walter Raleigh, depending upon whom you believe) introduced the fucking things to England in the first place.
Marcher – I explained what I meant, and you are not making an honest intellectual mistake.
You are liar “Marcher” – the technical name for what you are doing is “lying by omission”. You know perfectly well (and know before I said anything) that the E.U. is not about “freeing” things – it is about endless regulations, but you do not even mention this. Indeed you, quite deliberately and by your own free choice, choose to try and deceive.
You practice deception “Marcher” – but it is a hollow deception as people are “on to you” now.
Your organisation, the European Union, is coming to an end.
the other rob.
Yes the European Union is indeed a Customs Union not a Free Trade Area – I fully accept that.
However, if that was its only flaw even “Marcher” might have a point – but in reality (as you yourself point out) the European Union is much worse than a Customs Union, the European Union is about endless regulations imposed upon our domestic (internal) economic life – NOT just upon trade.
The key supporters (NOT the ordinary mass of victims) of the E.U. are not making some innocent intellectual error – they are, as the example of “Marcher” shows us, utterly evil – and I use the word “evil” after a lot of evidence and long consideration of the matter. They use deception to try and deliberately harm this country – by deceiving the people, and they do this out of hardness of heart (wickedness).
But if the EU had been in place, the potato would not have been introduced, and the Irish potato famine would not have happened!!! The EU will make sure that these things won’t happen again. Any bets on what May’s Brexit statement will have?
You’re still a pompous blowhard and your explanations are worthless (half the time its impossible to know what the hell you mean). And the fact (yes fact) is that for much of Europe, the Common Market and then EU did indeed force liberalisation of trade. The other fact unfortunately is the regulatory overreach and institutional hubris of the absurdly names Europe UNION then steadily and inevitably made the “single market” a net drag on trade, which is why I voted for Brexit (so the EU is not my organisation, schmuck) . But if I was a Romanian businessman I’d probably want the EU to remain for reasons even you should be able to figure out (but maybe not given where your head is jammed).
No, keep it civil gents. Lets have a 100% reduction in epithets.
So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish
😀
Tying to look at this objectively, did the EEC in its original form increase trade within the customs union?
Yes and no. During an era when trade tariffs and import taxes were a major feature (1950 – 1980’s) then I would argue that it did and certainly with the expansion to the EU 27, it accelerated post-Communist states towards freer markets (but not free markets)
Given the cost of both the regulations and the strategic nature of the end goal (a European Superstate), it is easy to argue that the net result of both the EEC and the EU was destructive rather than constructive.
During an era of massive trade liberalisation, some of the worlds greatest trading nations (Britain, Germany, Netherlands primarily), have been locked into a stagnating internal market at the cost of trade with the rest of the world (and our former trading partners in the Anglosphere particularly).
It is not just the regulations that have been a problem, but the lies and damage to Western democracy. Although the laws and regulations can be repealed, the mentality it creates is much more pervasive.
The EEC and the EU is a very simple “Long Con”, involving bait-and-switch to get people to join and then using threats of economic warfare if they want to leave. The vast majority of the European citizens have realised this and either want out or at the very least want changes (less regulation, lower taxes, barriers to immigration) which the unelected bureaucrats of the EU simply cannot allow.
The only people that have benefited from the EU have been the elite within the EU bureaucracy. Everyone else just pays the bill.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/brexit-european-commission-negociator-uk-settlement-bill-michel-barnier-theresa-may-a7477911.html
I see no reason to distinguish regulations from outright tariffs and taxes, in principle, as the former impose unnecessary costs just as the latter do, only indirectly. If anything, I’d argue that regulations applying to specific products, specifying which can or cannot be legally sold within the EU (and these are numerous, IIUC) may even have worse long-term effects than outright customs duties and taxes, partly for reasons to which JG above alludes, but for other “unforeseen”/”invisible” reasons as well. IOW, Paul has it right.
The EU is a wonderful idea that has, lamentably, degenerated into a rotten body. A European union, without borders, and with free movement of people and merchandise is a wonderful idea. Maybe a little utopic and difficult to implement, still, a wonderful idea.
It was not inevitable that it become a suffocating maze of over-regulation and parasitic bureaucracy – but it did. At this stage it seems irreparable and doomed to decadence. Still, it is not certain that outside the EU the various member nations will fare better.
Agreed.
I supported the Common Market. I opposed the EU. I am now of the view that in retrospect it was close to inevitable, given the political culture of France in particular. I thought it would lead to a regulatory race to the bottom (i.e. less) whereas it proved to be a regulatory race to the top in many ways.
My worry and that of many people I know the further east you go is that a collapse of the EU would draw central and eastern Europe back into Russia’s orbit. That is not inevitable but it is certainly possible.
My problem with the EU-leavers is this is not a simple issue but Farage et al treat it as if were so.
No, it shouldn’t be complicated but it is.
My second issue is “regulations”. Does anyone, anyone seriously believe that any conceivable UK government wouldn’t have done as much if not worse completely off their own bat.
But then that would be good ol’ Brit evil and not that dreadful Froggie evil so OK.
Let’s talk about stateism. Did the EU impose the BBC or NHS? Did it introduce Comprehensive Schools. The very idea that a UK outside the EU would be a utopia fails to address these issues.
We should leave the customs union but stay in the single market. This would allow us to forge trade deals with other countries, whilst benefiting from the trading ease the single market affords. The single market is there to address technical barriers to trade, to which Alisa refers. In reality, within a free trading area producers who sell across borders will abide by the most strict regulation that it faces, as producing different goods for different markets is usually a non-starter from a cost perspective (obviously there are exceptions like left and right side driving). For domestic producers or producers that sell outside the single market, then yes, as Marcher says, it is country relative whether the single market produces more or less regulation.
Frankly, the quality of our current crop of politicians inspires very little confidence that they won’t muck up the leaving process badly, so a step by step approach is better. Unlike Marcher (I think) I don’t think that on balance we are better off outside the single market, just yet. And there is the little issue of there not being enough ports (here and on the continent) to cope with the level of trade between us and the rest of the single market. Hard to see that getting built within 2 years. And finally, as NickM says, our politicians are pretty good, world class in fact, at coming up with pointless and political regulations.
“The very idea that a UK outside the EU would be a utopia fails to address these issues.”
Seconded!
And it’s not only the Eastern Europe countries (the Russian threat). South European countries (Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece) were not doing very well, either, as independent countries.
Indeed. But I think the issue really is this: will it be more or less feasible to work towards rolling back the state with or without the remote Brussels tier of the (super)state? My view is “without”, hence I supported LEAVE. But yes, it is not a simple issue and it is not a straightforward goodies vs. baddies issue at all.
The simple answer to this is “Perhaps”.
But then again you are trying to play one part of the EU superstate against itself which is never going to be a good idea. Even if this was agreed, the French are firmly wedded to the idea of a European superstate which follows French foreign policy ideals and subsidises French farmers, so regulations which we try to avoid as part of the customs union would rapidly be extended to the single market for reasons of “harmonisation” or some other form of EU bureaucratic bullshit.
So the more complex answer to this is “No, because we’d still get shafted”.
Although BRExit hardliners such as myself have been quite clear that “BRExit must mean that we exit the European Union and all its institutions and structures”, many people find that a difficult pill to swallow as they cannot visualise the UK being completely outside of the European Union’s sphere of influence.
This is an understandable fear, but you’d better get used to it because the European Union cannot offer terms that are favourable to us (for fear of creating an incentive to leave for other member nations, leading to a rush for the exits) and so they will be forced to offer us terms which are essentially “Completely In or Completely Out”.
What has been described as “Hard BRExit” is not only the outcome that the European Union will likely offer, but it is the preferable one as it leaves the UK to sink or swim. This has always been a position in which the British have thrived.
Bring it on.
I voted leave for one main reason – it was the only way to express my utter disgust at the direction of travel of the EU.
All these points raised above are valid, but you’re ignoring the most important one – external borders. Sweden is now a third non-native. In one generation, say 20 years, it will be more than 50%. It will become a failed state. Belguim is not far behind. Germany remains to be seen.
Add in the population explosion of the ME and Africa, and secure borders are the only answer to the most serious existential crisis in history. Even the Nazi’s didn’t want a European genocide. Unless there is a massive change in direction, the Kalergi plan will be complete inside 50 years.