The government will protect your data like it protects its own

The government consultation document “Making public services work for you with your digital identity” gives its chapters aspirational names like “Useful”, “Inclusive”, and “Trusted”. Here’s the description for “Trusted”:
Part 5: Trusted includes information on how we will design the new system to ensure that everyone can have confidence that it will protect their data. It includes discussion of technical security measures, data protection standards and how people can exercise greater consent and control when using the digital ID. There is also a chapter on governance and oversight
*
There’s an interesting report in today’s Telegraph:
Russian hackers steal government logins
Russian hackers have infiltrated the email accounts of UK government officials and overseas Foreign Office staff in a major national security breach.
In the sophisticated and ongoing attack – nicknamed FortiBleed by researchers – hackers stole login credentials belonging to government staff, granting unauthorised access to sensitive systems and threatening further infiltration across Whitehall departments.
The gov’s words remind me of the witch in Hansel and Gretel coaxing the kids into her cottage.
IIRC, she got thrown into her own oven in the end. Brits, keep that ending in mind.
The Russian forces are getting a better with time – whether it is in internet warfare, or in the P.R. battle – for example inviting foreign journalists to see who is telling the truth about the battle front – the Russian forces who say they have taken XYZ places, or the Ukrainian forces, and various Western foundations and other organizations, who say they have not taken these places.
However, Mr Putin’s war remains a disaster – even if the Ukrainian forces are defeated the dead Russians (and the dead Ukrainians) will not return to life – and Russia will have gained land that contains things that Russia already-has (in vast amounts). The war is what it has been from the start – Mr Putin’s vanity project. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss, as Foreign Secretary, was mocked by the Russian (and international) media, for going to Russia to try and explain to Mr Putin’s government that going to war over these areas was insane – but Mr Putin thought it would be an easy victory with few casualties – he was WRONG, utterly WRONG.
Mr Putin may have his “victory” – but it will be a “victory” of death for a generation of Russian and Ukrainian men who should have been husbands and fathers – and the forces of the Crescent Moon (and the forces of the People’s Republic of China) are laughing.
As for the British government – it is useless in everything, whether it is healthcare, or building a railway, or cyber security, or the military. So at least it is consistent. The only thing it is good at is political and cultural persecution – with thousands of people arrested every year for the “crime” of peacefully expressing their opinions.
The United Kingdom is NOT yet at full “anarcho-tyranny” where everything is forbidding apart from crime (crime in the traditional meaning of that word – the violation of people or their possessions), and the system is a mixture of tyranny and chaos, but we are moving in that direction.
Those people with the financial resources to leave – are leaving.
Now I am back from my “paper round”.
I would have more confidence in Western sources about Russia and Ukraine if these same sources did not lie about so many other subjects.
For example, France 24 just said it was going to present the story “from the Russian perspective” – (these words were repeated several times) – yet “the Russian perspective” turned out to be an anti Russian Western journalist – who happened to be in Russia. And, more importantly, just before this – France 24 was putting on (with clear approval – no counter arguments) Marxists in Italy saying they were the “resistance” against the terrible tough policies of the Italian government against the “migrant” invaders (these policies are NOT very tough), and dishonestly claiming that they themselves (i.e. the Marxists – not that France 24 identified them as Marxists) and their families (yes – the kiddies as well) “lived in fear” of the Italian government. In reality it is they, the Marxists, who use violence against ordinary people and their families – but the establishment Western media (recruited from the Marxist dominated universities) will never say that – not about Italy, the United States, or other nations.
In real life the Prime Minister of Italy is a moderate (massively too moderate for the dangers that Italy, the Italian people, face) and the lady is anti Mr Putin.
It does not matter – you can be anti Putin and pro Ukraine, and the Western media will lie about you anyway, as they lie about just about everything. As do the Institutes and Foundations.
By the way – watching the English language services of France, Turkey and so on (including Britain) is useful – these services are government owned (the BBC in the case of Britain) and their vicious hatred of basic principles, such as Freedom of Speech, is obvious – as is their anti Americanism.
When President Trump, for example, next goes on about what a good friend of America the ruler of Turkey is – someone should tell President Trump about English language Turkish television, which is filled with vicious hatred of the United States.
Like France 24 or the BBC, Turkish English language television is state owned – these governments are not friends.
I doubt there is a single member of NATO that is really a friend of the United States – for example do any of these powers reject the “Hate Speech” excuse for censorship and persecution?
How can the United States be an ally of governments who, if they could, would send millions of Americans to prison?
Well perhaps it can, against even worse governments (and the Putin regime and the People’s Republic of China ARE WORSE) – so perhaps allies, but NOT (contrary to King Charles III) “friends” – one should not be a friend of a government that has the principles of the British government, an ally (against even worse regimes) perhaps – but NOT a friend.
I have even watched France 24 running cover for the Marxist regime in Cuba.
Not just talking about an American “embargo” of fuel – in reality the United States does not prevent countries selling stuff to Cuba, there are just no more freebies. But going on about the wonderful Cubans who are finding ways to survive in the face of the terrible actions of the evil United States.
I repeat – France 24 is state owned, France is clearly not just NOT a friend – it is not an ally either. A government that supports Marxists in various Latin American countries (for example in the recent elections in Colombia and Peru – and before that Chile and…) is not just not a friend – it is not ally either. Sitting in NATO with powers like France is a bit mad.
Mr Putin also supported the Marxists in these Latin American elections – and he supports the Islamic Republic of Iran (which France 24 also seems to love) as well.
And on Mr Putin – Turkish television is very clearly anti Russian, yet Mr Putin regards the regime in Turkey as a friend.
Mr Putin is a TOOL (and I mean that in the insulting sense) – of both the forces of the Crescent Moon (the Islamic powers) and the People’s Republic of China.
Mr Putin has sacrificed a generation of young Russian (and young Ukrainian) men (who should have been husbands and fathers) over land that is of-no-real-value to the Russian people.
If he “wins” the war – may this “victory” turn to ashes in his mouth and throat – and choke him to death.
I would not trust the government with an abacus, let alone a complex IT system. Don’t ask me (I just do IT stuff). Ask a sub-postmaster who had their life ruined.