Samizdata quote of the day – They are late stage Romanov stupid

Establishment clearly running an operation to get Farage.

If they do force him out – clearly the game plan- over technicalities about what he did / didn’t declare, I think they’ll start a firestorm.

The public will see this as the attempted stitch up that it is. Clacton folk (I know them a little) will reelect him in any by election.

Demands to destroy the rotten political establishment will assume a revolutionary vibe.

I almost want the Times columnists types to be so stupid. They are late stage Romanov stupid.

– Douglas Carswell