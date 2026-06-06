The threat to democracy is her

“Labour deputy says Farage is a threat to democracy and calls for misinformation clampdown”, the Guardian reports.

Reform UK is destabilising British democracy by spreading divisive material that is being amplified by bots and troll farms, Labour’s deputy leader has said. Lucy Powell called for tighter laws on social media giants to tackle misinformation, arguing the online space was “open to wealthy individuals, and bad state actors”.

It’s open to everybody, even bad state actors like the UK.

She also highlighted the multimillion-pound donations that have bolstered Reform’s election war chest and “fund their powerful online campaigns”.

Reform UK should put that acknowledgement that they are running a powerful online campaign in their next ad.