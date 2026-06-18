So when you boil it down, the ‘memorandum’ secures Iran’s war aims?

No end to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s government, no end to Iran’s missile programme, no handover of enriched uranium, yes to ending US sanctions and thus forgoing any political leverage, yes to accepting Iranian (and Omani, for what it’s worth) control over Hormuz, no end to the IRGC proxy forces in Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon… and, er, an Iranian promise to be nice in the future and not make nukes?

This is not being well received by everyone.

Assorted wags have remarked:

Hegseth renamed the Department of Defense to the Department of War, whereupon he lost a war.

and…

Donald Trump promised the war would end with unconditional surrender, and boy did he deliver.

It would all be a lot funnier if it was not quite so tragic.