Samizdata quote of the day – Why Belfast is burning

Our leaders usually condemn the disorder and violence that follows, but will refuse to discuss the triggers in any depth. Anyone who asks what can be done about horrors like that inflicted on Stephen Ogilvie will be accused of stoking division, exploiting a tragedy and courting the far right.
But something can and must be done. It is simply no longer sustainable to force working-class communities to endure such levels of terror, to bear the brunt of the elites’ open-door experiment – to pay the ‘blood price’, as Brendan O’Neill describes it, of the establishment’s virtue-signalling. Practically every day brings new horrors that ordinary folk are simply expected to put up with. On the very same day as the Sudanese suspect was charged with attempted murder, four Afghan nationals appeared in court, all charged with the alleged rape of a Bristol schoolgirl. From gang rapes in Brighton and grooming gangs in Norwich to child rape in Warwickshire, countless British citizens continue to suffer at the hands of men who shouldn’t be here. Yet this barely seems to trouble our cloistered political class.
The suspect alone should have to answer for his actions through the justice system. No group should ever face collective punishment.
Exactly so. Every great evil in the history of ever has been caused by treating persons, not as individuals but, as members of a group. Every damn one of them.
Indeed, but I blame the establishment for getting the UK to where this was certain to happen at some point
I don’t disagree. But what is the solution?
The likely solution — not the solution that i favor, but the solution that seems likely unless serious reform (or rather, Reform) is undertaken — is one that you’ll not like to see.
— Is it something to do with the Irish character that the revolt started in Northern Ireland?
What is the Irish character?³
Successive governments had absolutely-no difficulty in passing laws that outlawed the ownership of “dangerous dogs”. Everyone knew that Dobermans and ‘pit-bull’ terriers and the like could be wonderful, harmless, loving pets, but when enough of them did bad things, they were simply all outlawed. (Doesn’t stop people from owning and breeding them, of course. Criminals gonna criminate – who knew?)
I submit that you’re reaching the same sort of thinking with regard to unchecked immigration from certain parts of the world, and the volume and nature of the crime that some of these immigrants seem to inevitably bring with them. Let’s be clear – the Poles and Lithuanians are not the problem. It may be coming time to decide that immigrants from some cultures are simply unacceptable in your society, and will have to go, because far too many of them cannot or will not conform to the mores of the culture they have entered.
How that is achieved – you will not like. President Trump’s administration is doing sterling work in this area, but the stables are truly Augean. I do not think that the idea of mass roundups and deportations will gain any traction in the UK unless and until the persons and families of those in power and in opinion-forming positions begin to be directly impacted by the types of crimes we have seen so vividly in the past couple of weeks. I don’t want that to happen – I don’t want anyone to be hurt, no matter who – but I fear it will take nothing less, and even that may not be enough. Sorry about that.
llater,
llamas
“is one that you’ll not like to see”
As time goes on and if this problem is not solved, the likely result will become one you would probably like to see less and less.
“and will have to go, because far too many of them cannot or will not conform to the mores of the culture they have entered”
The pitbulls are not conforming. But if they get too numerous then it will be you that will have to go and the pitbulls that will get to stay. There will no longer be a Britian because, I guarantee you, that the country’s name will be changed and most of your history will be erased.
@Philip Scott Thomas
I don’t disagree. But what is the solution?
I’m not sure there is a solution, there is such a thing as too far gone, and Britain is so far gone they can’t even see “too far gone” in the rear view mirror anymore.
But if we want to try something it has to be radical. Stop all immigration except perhaps of highly skilled individuals. Deport all illegals. Terminate all visas that you can legally do so. Fix the welfare system so that it doesn’t pay for people to behave badly. Prosecute criminals with vehemence and without regards to race, sex or sexual preference. Prosecute criminals the the full extent of the law. Change British institutions to celebrate and teach British-ness as a good thing, and all the great things Britain has done. Tear down the outrageous anti free speech rules.
Of course the British state will do none of these things. And of course it is well nigh impossible in Northern Ireland because, apparently, Britain is not allowed to have a border there and the government of Eire is so far left it makes Elizabeth Warren look like a MAGA activist.
FWIW, I do find a small amount of irony in this situation. I mean the guy who did this deserves a short drop with a rope around his neck: a short drop, not a long one. But this is Northern Ireland. I grew up in the 80s and 90s The amount of violence that I read about and saw on the telly in that location of the most vicious, merciless and cruel character easily matched this horrible event. And it was every week, and the perpetrators were as lily white as I am.
What is the old Joke? The IRA pulls over a car in Belfast, and drags the Jamal out onto the pavement pointing his AR-15 at him: “Are you a Proddy or a Catholic?”, he demands. “I’m a Muslim” the terrified victim sobs. “Aye, but are you a Proddy Muslim or a Catholic Muslim?”
These events are responding to collective punishment, not introducing it.
We tried ‘peaceful’ for years. Nobody listened to us.
You just called us ‘Far-right, fascists, xenophobes, islamophobes, homophobes blah blah etc.’
Just a few thoughts from this morning’s reading:
”Mass deportations were always the moderate option” … NB: ‘WERE’ That ship has sailed and those who detest our western way of life must be driven out … Britain must be made ‘unwelcoming’ … You will blame us but this is all down to YOU because you DIDN’T LISTEN to the people who had to endure your ‘social experiment’
”The politicians were mistaken when they thought there was no limit to our enforced ‘tolerance’ To how much ‘diversity and enrichment’ they could rub our noses in.
That tolerance ran out onto a Belfast Street along with the blood of an innocent man attacked and gravely injured because of their policy follies.”
I’ve watched the film of the attack, and seen the pictures of the victim’s shattered face … I don’t feel fear and I do not feel revulsion for this hideously injured poor man Stephen Ogilvie.
What I do feel revulsion and utter repugnance for is the type of beast (There is no other word to suitably describe the sub-human filth Hadi Alodid) that we are allowing to be imported into Britain (And Ireland) on YOUR WATCH. People whose religious ideology and barbarian cultures allow them to inflict this terrible amount of damage on another human being and tell them they are doing the work of some imagined, dark age deity.
I wish him, like Vickrum Digwa, the racist murderer of Henry Nowak, ‘interesting times’ in prison and then deportation if they survive to be released.
I wouldn’t put money on them being alive to finish their sentences though. The only true ‘justice’ they will receive comes from those also behind bars with them.
Didn’t that joke actually become reality when the census form wanted to know whether atheists came from a Catholic or Protestant background?
@Fraser Orr
Indeed. The first step when you realise you have a problem is to stop making it worse – hence the reasonable first step of halting immigration (if only from certain parts of the world).
However the first first step is to get The Powers That Be to acknowledge that a problem exists.
Not happening, when what they are currently planning is emergency powers in the Online Safety Bill to stop social media from talking about it.