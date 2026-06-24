If you want to understand Andy Burnham, the only thing you’ll ever have to read is… this.
I was going to tag this as “humour”, but it’s too true to be haha funny.
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If you want to understand Andy Burnham…
If you want to understand Andy Burnham, the only thing you’ll ever have to read is… this.
I was going to tag this as “humour”, but it’s too true to be haha funny.
June 24th, 2026 |
16 comments to If you want to understand Andy Burnham…
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Yes – and this stuff, this mixture of “I am one of you” and demented fake economics, is popular, but the popularity will, I believe, wear off quickly.
For a very long time the establishment has believed that it is the job of government (the Sword of State) to “help the people” – in reality state intervention has always made things worse than they otherwise would have been, but the madness goes on and on. It will end with Mr Burnham.
It will be a terrible, as well as farcical, end – but at least it will be the end.
As for his Catholicism – it does NOT include any Catholic religious doctrines (see his view of abortion and so on), but does include “Catholic social teaching” in regards to economics (Mr Biden was also fond of this – the only aspect of the Catholic Church he was fond of) – a mixture of the economic policies of Pope Gregory (he of the calendar) confiscation of private property to fund spending (“for the good of the poor” – which meant that the Papal States became famous for their poverty), and the false claims made in the first paragraph of the 1891 Encyclical of Pope Leo XIII – the claims, inspired, in part, by Cardinal Manning, that capitalism had increased poverty, only benefited a rich few, and had increased immorality.
Policy that is based upon false claims is likely to be harmful – and so it has proved.
The truth was in the first line. “Politics isn’t working”. More accurately, your version of electoral politics is not working. Electoral politics, parliamentary or otherwise, is not the only form of politics. Most of them are neither safe, nor pleasant , nor free; but throughout history they have been the norm. When a high enough percentage of a population loses faith in a system of government and its legitimacy; one or another of those other systems of politics will be turned to and the turning will not be pleasant.
Here in my own country we are at the beginning of what I am starting to refer to as The Great Divide, which is a prelude to what is likely to happen. You are a bit farther along. But the intrinsic lawlessness of the government and the inability of the people to affect things by voting are sure signs.
Subotai Bahadur
but the popularity will, I believe, wear off quickly.
I agree. Seems to me this little palace coup is way too early. The electorate have another three years to tire of Andy.
Still, he seems like an airhead. An improvement on a full on Bolshevik.
Subotai Bahadur,
Western politics doesn’t work because of the utterly stupid practice of universal suffrage. Let’s give the vote to people who hate our civilisation and want to see it destroyed. What could possibly go wrong? The demos should only consist of those with skin in the game.
Lee Moore,
Starmer is still prime minister. He has eleven weeks to dig man traps for Burnham. Of course, he wouldn’t do that, he’s a patriot and a man of integrity. Ha ha ha …
Asmongold calls Burnham (Carney, Harris, and others) a ‘tank swap’.
Starmer had too many debuffs on him. He gets removed, and the next tank steps in to draw aggro. Nothing else really changes.
Only gamers will get the reference here but yes, accurate.
Lee Moore – yes in three years the government will be more unpopular than it is now, unless it controls the media and takes People’s Republic of China style control of the internet.
And that is what the government is planning to do – which is logical, vicious – but logical.
Meanwhile the right are tearing each other apart – Conservatives, Reform and Restore all fighting like rats in a sack.
People who can leave this land would be wise to leave.
From Wikipedia,
From 1998 to 2001, he was a special adviser to Culture Secretary Chris Smith.
What in the flying-fuck is that? Why does the nation of Turner, Elgar and Shakespeare need a “Culture Secretary” and why does s/he need a “special advisor”?
I think that is almost all you need to know Andy Burnham. Except he’s (sort of) Mancunian (he might have mentioned it). Well, so am I so why can’t I be PM? I even have an SK postcode so that makes me just as Stockport as Angela Rayner who (God help us all!) has two claims to fame – being from Stockport and being a 16 year old single mother. I would argue that neither of those things are things to be proud about (and I’m originally from Gateshead – so I know about the first one). Having said that there is a connection. An unmarried sixteen year old with no GCSEs whelping in Stockport is far from unusual.
Stockport is a shithole. It is, though, not exactly Oldham in terms of enshitification. It also has one of the most magnificent structures on the planet.
Work began in March 1839 and despite its scale and flooding from the Mersey, the viaduct was completed in December 1840 and services commenced the same month.
-Wikipedia.
Everyone “responsible” for HS2 should know that line and be mortified by it. And yes, it was built to connect Manchester and Birmingham.
NickM
I agree with you about culture – even in the 1930s (during the World Depression) cultural matters, including such minority interests as opera and ballet, were voluntarily funded – there was little government funding and few government edicts.
It was Lord Keynes (J.M. Keynes – the “economist” who refused to understand even the basic economics of how a labour market works) who pushed the idea of an “Arts Council” in government – from which we eventually got a “Culture Secretary”.
Such things as art galleries and museums can be free WITHOUT such government involvement – via charitable trusts.
Although it should be noted that is is not only government taste that can be corrupted – so can private taste.
For example, beautiful Victorian paintings were out of fashion in the 1930s – and what was in fashion was clearly inferior, there had been a decline of fashionable taste.
Even before the First World War there was a decline in fashionable taste – including in France, the most famous nation for painting.
As for the decline of the Industrial North – as far back as 1875 (the Disraeli Trade Union Act – and also his Local Government Act) British government policy appeared to be designed to undermine British industry – in the early 1900s (before the First World War – yes before it) British government policy became far more extreme – basically everything they did seemed to designed to undermine British industry.
With this background, plus the terrible costs of two World Wars, and the structurally insane policies that followed World War II (such as incredibly high taxes on “investment income” in the 1960s and 1970s – which made investment not viable), it is surprising that any British industry survived at all.
The Marxist idea that governments serve “capitalist interests” “the interests if the capitalist ruling class” does not fit British political history over the last 150 years.
For example, the “history” and politics books present former Chancellor Denis Healey as a “moderate” – in reality he supported a top rate of tax on Investment Income of over 90% and he also supported government granted union powers that are called “Collective Bargaining”.
No industry, no matter what its historical advantages, can survive such policies for a long period of time – not policies that tax investment at such an absurdly high rate (“tax the rich till the pips squeak” – it is hard to imagine a Chancellor, who is not Criminally Insane, saying that – but it is what Mr Healey said) and not where wages and conditions are NOT determined by supply and demand, but rather by paramilitary tactics (such as “picket lines”) and government “experts”.
Denis Healey was not a stupid man, on the contrary this “moderate” was highly intelligent, so it is hard to believe he did not know the obvious consequences of the policies he supported. If such policies were continued for a long period of time the obvious consequence would be the total destruction of this nation.
As Commander Erik Brown (one of the inspirations for the character of James Bond) asked about Mr Healey in the 1960s (when Mr Healey was Defense Secretary and engaged in the active sabotage of the British armed forces – and it was active sabotage of the British armed forces by the former Major Healey) “you admit to being a Marxist in your youth – what year did you cease to be a Marxist, and for what reasons did you stop being a Marxist, have you ever, in fact, come to the conclusion that the basic Marxist doctrines are wrong, and, if so, why are they wrong?”
This a perfectly civil question – if someone says they are no longer a Marxist they should be able to say when they stopped being a Marxist, and why they stopped being a Marxist.
If they are unable to explain why they no longer believe in Marxism – then further investigation is reasonable. Especially if the person is supporting a top rate of tax on Investment of over 90% – it is not unreasonable to suppose that such a policy is designed to destroy civilisation, which Marxists call “capitalism”.
That heavy taxation undermines economic life, and that government (rather than supply and demand) setting prices (and wages and rents are prices) is insane, is not some new discovery.
After all, one can observe the consequences of the such terrible policies when, for example, the Emperor Diocletian imposed them.
And that most academics claim that Diocletian introduced “reforms” which solved “the crises of the Third Century” shows just how utterly intellectually corrupted modern academia has become.
Someone who claims that the Roman world was in a better condition under Diocletian than it has been under (say) the Emperor Probus (a couple of years before) is either so stupid that it is a wonder that they can dress themselves, or is a liar – and a liar with an agenda of Collectivism.
Paul,
Well… Yes, France has a fine history of painting. I might quibble that it has a finer history than Italy but quite frankly that is a mere quibble. I do disagree with you on the quality of C20+ art. Some of it is stunningly good. I rather like abstract expressionists like Jackson Pollock (the Soviets hated his stuff – way too individualist) but I must agree on funding… I cannot for the life of me understand why we have things like the RSC when William Shakespeare himself could make a living writing and playing and part managing a theatre which probably cost a groat to enter. And that is part of the thing. Back in the Days of the Bard the theatre was much more inclusive than the largely state-funded antics of now. My understanding is Shakespeare’s Globe was frequented by all sorts and not just Guardian readers who wanted more money for “the arts” (as long as it isn’t more of their money, obviously). Is there a sector of “the arts” which thrives without any significant government funding? Yes, computer games.
Nick:
I think anyone armed with a paint brush could do a reasonable approximation of a Jackson Pollock. It’s a bit harder to do with an Old Master or a Pre-Raphaelite. Look at Rothko, one of his paintings was hung upside down for years, and nobody noticed, for obvious reasons.
I’m more concerned about Larry The Cat’s replacement.
He’s been a dependable presence at 10 Downing Street for 15 years now but he’s 19 and can’t keep going much longer.
I love Rothko. And Pollock.
Larry is the most honest creature to have inhabited Downing St for years…