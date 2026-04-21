Samizdata quote of the day – the real Mandelson scandal is China and Russia; Epstein is the distraction.

The media’s fixation on Epstein, sordid though the Epstein story indisputably is, has performed a remarkable public service for those who would prefer the harder questions to go unasked. We are so busy being appalled by the dead paedophile that we have forgotten to be appalled by what the living intelligence services were actually worried about: that Britain sent to its most sensitive diplomatic post a man with deep, documented, inadequately severed financial ties to both Peking and Moscow.

That is the scandal. Not the gossip. The geopolitics.

I note as I write this that some in the media are finally looking into this aspect.

But let’s focus on Nathan Gill and Epstein.

– Gawain Towler