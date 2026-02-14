Samizdata quote of the day – Reform vs the Greens captures the real divide in politics

For the first time anyone can remember, in a contest for a Westminster seat in an English city, the two parties vying for power won’t be Labour or the Conservatives, but instead be two insurgent outsiders. This is a twin-pronged revolt against the political mainstream – against a clique that has become ever more detached and tin-eared since the advent of globalisation in the 1990s.
The concerns articulated by both outfits, Reform UK and the Green Party, mirror those seen in all developed countries around the globe. In Reform, we have a party that appeals to small-c conservatives and a disaffected working class who inhabit deindustrialised areas, who feel their homeland has been degraded by an aloof, footloose liberal-left who cares little for them or their country. In the Greens, we have a party that has enjoyed a surge in popularity by taking a sharp turn to the left, appealing to a graduate class for whom the ‘elites’ are instead neoliberal capitalists, who must be humbled through punitive tax hikes. The Greens have remained steadfast passengers on the woke bandwagon, still proud to fly the Progress Pride flag, while simultaneously making gainful overtures to Muslim voters. Time will tell how well that interesting marriage works out.
I’m not sure I agree.
Reform is roughly what the guy says, but the Greens are simply the same old same old Uniparty just on stronger drugs, waving its knickers round its head. ie their emotions and policy prescriptions are the same as the LibDems, just with more teenage hormones, the LibDems being much the same as Tory and Labour, just with more teenage hormones.
Green is where you go when the Uniparty’s prescriptions fail to adjust reality to your trip.
It’s noticeable that in many countries with long standing Green parties, the Greens have begun to fade. I suppose in the UK with the LibDems having previously parked on a lot of Green turf, the Greens as a political thing seem newer and shinier and hence less disappointing, than the older parties. But they belong to the same headlong flight from reality team as the rest, they’re just running faster.
I think Reform see the world roughly as it is, though I have my doubts as to whether they have the cojones to face up to it in practice. Which is not surprising, as its a pretty scary prospect.
The Greens have got to be bat sh*t insane (I know I know) if they think that the Islamic vote is going to stick with them while they enthusiastically bang the LBGTQ+ drum. Either the Islamics abandon the Greens for their own religious party (most likely) or they take over the Green Party and wear its skin. No more Pride flags and meetings segregated by actual sex instead. Either way they are in for a bit of a shock.
Uninformed question: Is Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Party a serious thing? A new thing? Something to watch?
(Asking because I just saw this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75liKXqh5ZY .)
@Bobby b
We’ll see.
One of the criticisms of reform is that it is a Farage one man band (I personally don’t think it is, although there is absolutely no doubt he is a remarkably effective – probably THE most effective in this country – modern day politician without whom it would likely be getting rather less attention and votes).
Rupert Lowe certainly talks the talk in a way that is more conducive to those on what is tarred as the “far right” (i.e. normal people) and is saying more out loud of what people are likely thinking. Farage not so much which can be seen as either being a coward/sell out or as somebody who is pragmatically trying to win (the festering limbs of the uniparty hydra still attract a disturbing proportion of the voting intent).
Lowe’s heart appears to be in the right place but it remains to be seen if his balls are. At the moment he is rather a one man band and we’ll see if he can gain any real traction. It will be interesting if advance does.
The acid test of political parties of course, is when they get power.
I don’t know if reform will get a majority but they may well be the largest party. As a minimum they will hold a significant block of seats.
Advance? We’ll find out, probably within the year. It will get attention online without a doubt. In the real world though?
One of the great questions of our time is “do they know?” do the establishment know that the policies they are following will destroy the West? That insane levels of government spending and taxes, endless regulations, sky-high energy costs, and an unlimited influx, and natural increase of, hostile populations must destroy (utterly destroy) Western nations – such as the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland?
The interesting thing about the Green Party is that their leadership clearly DO know – and that the destruction of the West is their conscious (deliberate) aim.
With them it is not so much Karl Marx, or Henri Saint-Simon, it is more Rousseau – a man consumed with hatred for society and full of delusions about the “noble” savage.
Full disclosure before someone points it out – Jews are indeed associated, in the minds of the Greens – especially their leader (himself of Jewish origin – as so many fanatical haters of Jews have been in history, obsessed with “killing the Jew in themselves”) with the technological and commercial society they wish to destroy.
Exterminating Jews is very much part of the policy. And, I am sorry to say, is one of the reasons the Green movement is popular – it taps into an anti commercial and anti technological stream of thought – which can be found in the thought of so many thinkers, over a very long period of time. Jews being associated with “greed” and technology being associated with a “rejection of nature”, with, Jews supposedly, being unable to appreciate nature – due to a defective spirit.
The celebration of the mass rape and murder of October 7th 2023 was not just found among the followers of Islam – almost at once there were mass demonstrations by NON Muslims celebrating the mass rape and mass murder – these are the people who are key Green activists.
bobby b – both Rupert Lowe and Ben Habib have founded political parties, if they had united they might (might) have presented as real alternative to the Reform Party.
The fact that they did NOT unite – means that they parties are not really an alternative to the Reform Party.
We live under a First Past the Post voting system – which means, for example, that Ben Habib’s Advance U.K. party putting up a candidate in a by-election in the Manchester area just eats into the Reform Party vote – and helps the Green Party.
Mark – it is not a matter of “balls”, I am sure that Rupert Lowe has lots of personal courage, it is a matter of mathematics. And the mathematics, under a First Past the Post voting system, means that “vote splitting” is fatal.
Of course, mathematics (and logical reasoning generally) may be dismissed as “arid rationalism” which ignores “matters of the spirit” – but it remains the truth.
And, before anyone points it out, the same logic that says that Advance U.K. and the Reclaim Britain political parties are a Bad Thing (T.M.) for the right in elections – also has a harsh lesson for the Conservative Party.
There was a lot of talk in my area of England, of the Reform Party splitting “the Conservative vote” and letting in the left.
But if a party gets MORE votes than you do – is it not more logical to say that you split their vote?
There is also the brutal fact that last May the Reform Party did NOT stand in the Kettering Town Council elections – many Conservatives have convinced themselves that the Reform Party did stand, but the objective truth is that they did NOT stand for election. Yet the Conservative Party lost almost every seat – with the Council now being overwhelmingly Green Party.
Clear thinking (even if it is dismissed as “arid rationalism”) is needed – things may indeed change before the next General Election (which is three years away) – but, perhaps, things will NOT change.
If (if) things remain as they are – do we really want to deny the Reform Party a majority in the House of Commons, giving office to a coalition of Labour, the socialist Scots and Welsh “Nationalists” (who are not Nationalists at all – they want rule by outside forces) and the Greens?
This is in no way an attack on Kemi Badenoch – who I respect, but then I also respect Ben Habib and Rupert Lowe. Mathematics is brutal – it does not care about the personal courage (“balls”) of a person, or their honour and good intentions.
If (if) things do not change – then the charge of “vote splitting” (the obvious mistake under a First Past the Post voting system) can be used against us Conservatives.
If a political party that agrees with most of the policies that you support, loses because you take some of the vote that would have gone to them – and the left win, that is a bad thing.
Last point – the Liberal Democrats, in practice, will go along with the Greens.
So “it is O.K. Paul – the Greens did not win, they stood down so the Liberal Democrats could win” is NOT good.
Why do you think the “Greens stood down so the Liberal Democrats could win”? They did so because the Liberal Democrats will do what they, the far left, want them to do.
“But Ed Davy is a moderate”.
Not when he is accusing Jews of “genocide in Gaza” (an inversion of the truth – I am reminded of the radical Liberal Party person Hobson blaming Jews for the Boer War – supposedly the British Empire was “really” a Jewish conspiracy) and pushing “Net Zero” – which would utterly destroy Britain.
The Liberal Democrats would follow the same basic policies as the Greens – on government spending and on Net Zero, they would utterly
destroy Britain.
As for the supposed Jewish threat to Britain – Jews are about 0.1% of the population of Britain (about 1 in a 100 people), there is a threat to the continued existence of the British, especially the English, people – but it is NOT from Jews. The fact that people who insist that there is a Jewish threat to Britain are themselves sometimes of Jewish ethnic origin (for example the leader of the Green Party) does not alter the basic mathematical fact that there clearly is NOT a Jewish threat to Britain – the mathematics are clear.
Again, I am not denying that there are demographic threats to the English – but this demographic threat does NOT come from Jews, the numbers (including fertility rates) are clear.
“But it is not a matter of numbers – it is a matter of MONEY”.
Again – most of the very wealthy people in Britain are NOT Jews.
Objective truth exists – and it contradicts the propaganda of the Greens, the Liberal Democrats and others, whether it be on Gaza (where there were no Jews at all after 2005 – no “occupation”, yet Islamic attacks from Gaza continued, indeed intensified) or Britain.
The threat to Britain is NOT from the Jews – indeed the threat to Britain comes from people who claim there is a Jewish threat, whilst themselves pushing wild government spending (“the NHS can work – we just need to give it more money and issue edicts demanding that it work better” – that is the position of the Liberal Democrats), mass immigration of hostile populations (although the natural increase of these populations is now more important than immigration), and, of course, NET ZERO.
It’s not a liberal left, it’s an authoritarian left. Get your terminology correct, or at the very least the right way around.
jgh – I agree, the stealing of the word “liberal” by the forces of ever bigger government is disgusting, but I do not see how we can get the words “liberal” and “liberalism” back.
At first they (the fake “liberals”) said they were against economic liberalism (lower government spending, lower taxes, less regulations, and so on), but still supported Freed of Speech and other Civil Liberties – but it is now horribly cleat that they detest Freedom of Speech (which they would call “Hate Speech”) and all other basic Civil Liberties.
By the way – I looked the proportion of Jews here, even in England (it is much less for the United Kingdom as a whole) it is half-of-one-per-cent – one in 200 people (about 0.5% of the population of England).
For the Greens and Ed “Gaza Genocide” Davy of the Liberal Democrats to think that the Jews control Britain is as demented as the “liberal” Hobson thinking that the Jews were behind the Boer War and the British Empire was controlled by the Jews.
The Jew-hater J.A. Hobson also pushed the classic economic fallacies “under consumption”, “over saving”, pro taxation, pro state control – and so on. Every basic error in economics can be found back in J.A. Hobson – it is no wonder that his “economic explanation of Imperialism” influenced “Lenin”.
The only good thing one can say about Mr Hobson is that after the First World War he stopped calling himself a liberal – and started to admit that he was a socialist, i.e. a supporter of total statism – tyranny.
For those who really do not know….
There is no such thing as “under consumption” or “over saving” – and people who reject thrift (as “Victorian morality”) tend to end up rejecting all other basic moral, as well as economic, principles.
The “business cycle” is caused by Credit Money expansion (i.e. creating “money” from nothing – and lending it out) which leads to a false “boom” which must end in a “bust”.
And long term structural unemployment is caused by “Collective Bargaining” which the British government pushed by the 1875 and 1906 Acts of Parliament – which should not have been passed.
Already, before the First World War, wages were higher in the United States – where Collective Bargaining was rare. Wages were higher because productivity was higher.
Paul,
I am glad you recognise quite how evil (and why it is evil) the Green Party are. I wish more people did. They have pulled some stunts over the years. One of the biggest is to portray themselves as some sort of harmless, perhaps comical, Tom and Barbra Good types with “their hearts in the right place”. They are not.
From here, today.
That’s the big story. What happened to Matt Lucas (dreadful as it was) is not the big picture. I didn’t even know he was Jewish. Why would I?
What sickens me is the sharp spike in anti-semitism post the October attacks. Have people forgotten who were the victims then? Do they even know or care that Israel forcibly evicted the last Jews from Gaza in 2005 and that Gaza has had over twenty years (and a lot of hand-outs – probs the fuel to the fire) since then. It could be lovely if only they’d take the advice of Golda Meier, “We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children. We will only have peace with the Arabs when they love their children more than they hate us”.
I seriously hope Reform take Gorton & Denton.
Yes NickM.
Not every Green Party person – but the national leadership certainly, and quite a few of the ordinary Greens as well.
The mass demonstrations in Western nations started when the bodies of October 7th were not even cold – and they were not against Hamas and the other groups, they were in support of these terrorist groups – filled with hatred of Jews. And many of these “protests” are made up of people who are NOT Muslim – they are just leftists, people who nod with agreement to the endless lies (vicious lies) of the media – such as the BBC, and the vicious lies of the education-system.
Of course, the Greens deny they hate ALL Jews (“after all I am of Jewish origin myself” says David – sorry I mean “Zack”), they just hate “Money Jews” as the Baader-Meinhof Gang used to say.
As for the elections – whether in Gorton & Denton or in the May local authority elections – which of a few minutes ago ARE BACK ON.
The William F. Buckley rule applies – you vote for the most conservative candidate in your area that HAS A GOOD CHANCE OF WINNING.
In Gorton & Denton that is clearly not the Conservative Party candidate – it is the Reform Party candidate – so to try and defeat the (totalitarian) Greens, people in Gorton & Denton should vote for the Reform Party candidate.
And if typing that, obvious truth, gets me expelled from the Conservative Party – so-be-it.
Paul,
If you get kicked out of the Tory party then it is their loss. I know your lifelong support but a Consevative party without a Marksist is not worthy of the name. Yes, it is going to get very tactical round here. I used to live in Levenshulme (Gorton) but many years ago moved to the leafy ‘outer ‘burbs of Manchester (technically the invented county of “Cheshire East”) which is a lot nicer but has become very swing. So, interesting.
NickM – it is interesting.
For example, how many votes the Green Party candidate gets – the Greens have “come out of the closet” – they no longer pretend to care about nature, they are a fanatically Collectivist party that would be happy with people being shoved into blocks of flats with every aspect of their lives controlled by the state.
So if lots of people vote for the Green Party candidate then we will know just how much harm the “education” system and media (especially television) have done in indoctrinating people with lies.