Farage vs. Lowe

3. The Big Tent vs. The One-Man Island. Farage: Even when he’s the “dictator” of a party, he keeps the machinery moving toward a single goal (Brexit, Reform). Lowe: Recently launched Restore Britain (Feb 2026) because he couldn’t play nice with others. His “my way or the highway” approach suggests a Prime Minister who would resign by lunchtime if his Cabinet didn’t like his choice of stationery.

– Steve Scrase

Read the whole thing, its both on the money & quite humorous.

I met Rupert Lowe at the Paul Staines Guido Fawkes goodbye dinner, SWMBO was sat next to him and I was next to her. Well, a couple hours at the same table turned my previously very favourable opinion of Lowe 180 degrees. He does not like to be questioned and trots out personal prejudices as if they were evidence. If he can piss off natural supporters who come predisposed to like and agree with him, I don’t think this is a man who can build a party machine to “restore” anything.