Whilst still agog at the snatch in Venezuela, let’s not forget that Iran remains on the brink.
Might be a good time for the IDF or USAF to JDAM a few HQ buildings or mess with telecommunications 😀
Let’s not forget about Iran
Iran (Persia) is the key to the Middle East – and it is part of the bridge to the far east (to China).
This has been true for thousands of years.
But for the last 14 centuries there has also been the factor of Islam.
For an Islamic regime to fall in Iran – that would be worst blow Islam has suffered in centuries.
It would destroy the modern idea that the rise of Islam in the world, in Western Europe, North America, and elsewhere, is inevitable.
Paul, agreed. The demise of the mullahs would be a welcome and important blow to radical Islam. I hope it happens.
The “rise of Islam” is no more monolithic than anyone else’s bloc. The Sunnis don’t give a fig about the fortunes of Shi’ites.
JJM
The various factions hate people outside Islam far more than they hate each other.
Johnathan Pearce – it must be remembered that “radical” Islam is what Mohammed taught and practiced, and, in relation to people outside Islam, is what Islamic scholars have taught, and practiced, from then to now.
At the center of Islam is Mohammed – what he taught and what he personally did – as well as what he ordered others to do, for all time.
Yes indeed, many people from Muslim families, do NOT practice Islam in relation to infidels – but without a different belief system, set of principles, there is always the possibility they will practice Islam in relation to infidels – or (more likely) not do anything to stop other people doing so.
If even 90% of people from Muslim families did not practice Islam in relation to infidels – it would not matter if they allowed the other 10% to do so. Especially as the 10% could always demand that the others joined in.
To risk death by refusing to join in, requires a belief system – a system of principles, rather than “I do not want to just now”.
My view is that, in the secular world, Game Theory’s Generous tit for tat, gives some hope for a positive human future.
It’s possible that “other” world actors are anticipating the Mullahcracy’s fall, and willing to help it along. Richard North of Turbulent Times published an interesting vignette yesterday morning:
“Jitters in the regime may well be responsible for the firing of anti-aircraft artillery into the night sky at an undisclosed area – captured by one of the many videos coming out of the region, widely shared online.
Yet, there may well be good reason for the Ayatollahs to be worried. Multiple military analysts on X report unusual US military air movements, with at least 10 USAF C-17A Globemaster IIIs arriving at the RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire or in transit across the Atlantic from the United States.
These have been transporting MH-47 Chinooks from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, which is linked to the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 101st Airborne Division. Reports also note CV-22 Ospreys and MH-60M Black Hawks from US Special Operations Command. AC-130 Gunships have also been seen.
The significance of these movements is that the 75th Ranger Regiment’s primary mission is airfield seizures. The 101st is an Air Assault unit. Thus, we are told by one observer, “the USA has just moved a huge strategic asset designed to open the gates of hell into whatever country we choose”.”
Y. Knott,
Trump has already forgotten about Iran, “Iran, Bad Men, very Bad Men but that’s so last year…”
The 101st are deploying to Fairford to invade Denmark.
ALL YOUR LEGOS ARE BELONG TO US!
😬
LEGO! Make America plastic again!
In amongst all this conjecture, consider these items
99.6% plus of Iran population are Muslims(Sharia law anyone) according to Encyclopedia Britannica 2024
7?% plus of Iran’s population are Sunnis
Ergo, Shites run the place.
So some Mullahs leaving the leadership will mean what exactly?
NickM and Johnathan Pearce – in over 90 minutes talking about all sorts of things, President Trump did not mention Greenland or Denmark – not even once.
And what the media, including G.B. News, keep calling “threats” were NOT threats at all (it is if they listen to him – but do NOT listen to him, they hear what they want to hear) – if President Trump wanted to use force he would do so (and there is nothing those nonentities meeting in Paris could do about it) – but he does NOT want to use force, he made a generous offer which was, unwisely, rejected. Fair enough – he will turn to other matters.
Listening to some (some) people on G.B. News is just weird – “we” in “Europe” must (according to them) greatly increase military spending – where would the money come from? In order to stand up to “Trump” – a person who has no desire to fight, but is the Commander in Chief of armed forces that could crush Western Europe without much effort – the only way this “Europe” could “stand up to Trump” (who, I repeat, has no desire to attack them – they are imagining “threats” that do not exist) is if they allied with Russia – and I do not seek Prime Minister Starmer, President Macron, and-so-on, rushing off to Moscow to make an alliance.
As for treating BOTH Washington and Moscow as enemies as some (some) people on GB News appear to be suggesting – the last European head of government who tried that did not end well.
It is quite mad – President Trump is NOT “threatening” them – and there is nothing they (the people meeting in Paris) could do about it if he was.
If GB News (at least some people on it) are this bad – I dread to think what the BBC and Sky News are like.
Now the British government seems to be upset by FAKE AI porn images – do they think it is some form of fraud, do they want real women abused? Or is it an excuse to attack Elon Musk – pretending to be upset over porn in order to push the real agenda of POLITICAL censorship.
Ra Henara.
The question is – how many of those “Muslims” in Iran actually believe in Islam.
I agree with you that whether a Muslim is Shia or Sunni makes little difference in relation to teachings about how “infidels” are to be treated – but how many of those “Muslims” in Iran are Muslim, and how many oppose Islam?
That is the great question.
By the way the American left prefer Shia to Sunni Islam – because the former puts more emphasis on “Social Justice” (for example a certain tax that in Sunni Islam applies to plunder taken from infidels, in Shia Islam applies much more generally) – but both Sunni and Shia accept the teachings of Mohammed on infidels.
The governments of France, the Netherlands, Britain, and-so-on, will not even take on the Islamic forces in their own countries (not that Mr Putin does either – indeed as the late Mr Navalny pointed out, Mr Putin is a TRAITOR who has sold out the Russian people to their traditional enemies – China and, also, the forces of the Crescent Moon) – indeed these Western European governments bend over backwards to appease them (out of FEAR – not out of any sincere love of Islam) – yet there these “leaders” are in Paris – strutting about, implying they can take on Washington (and Moscow – at the same time).
If it was not so pathetic – it would be funny.
As for Germany – Berlin was blacked out, the sick and old freezing in the bitter winter.
Who did it? Was it Mr Putin? Was it President Trump?
No it was “Green” leftist groups – encouraged by the anti Carbon Dioxide propaganda of the International Community, propaganda pushed by their own government.
And by the British government – hence the terrorist groups I warn the police and Home Office about, as do others.
You tell people that Carbon Dioxide will destroy the world – you tell them this endlessly, but then pretend to be amazed when some of them resort to terrorism against power and fuel systems.
Meanwhile – Western European governments (and the Canadian government – another puppet of the International Community) claim they can crush America and Russia (at the same time) – when they can neither fight the Green of Islam or the Green of the leftists.
Whilst still agog at the snatch in Venezuela
I’ve no direct experience, but I understand that Venezuela women are quite beautiful.
I’ll get my coat..
He joked about Canada and Greenland and Denmark, and while the pro TDS’ers were busy wailing about it, he liberated Venezuela and defanged Iran.
You’re all cats, and he has a laser pointer. Fun to watch.
(Oh, and, PST, you’re going to hell! 😉 )