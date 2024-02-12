Let’s just defund the UN and leave it immediately

Hidden deep below the headquarters of the United Nations’ aid agency for Palestinians here is a Hamas complex with rows of computer servers that Israel’s armed forces say served as an important communications center and intelligence hub for the Islamist militant group.
Part of a warren of tunnels and subterranean chambers carved from the Gaza Strip’s sandy soil, the compound below the United Nations Relief and Works Agency buildings in Gaza City appears to have run on electricity drawn from the U.N.’s power supply, Israeli officials said.
A Wall Street Journal reporter and journalists from other news organizations visited the site this past week in a trip organized by Israel’s military. A tunnel also appeared to pass beneath a U.N.-run school near the headquarters.
The location of a Hamas military installation under important U.N. facilities is evidence, Israeli officials say, of Hamas’s widespread use of sensitive civilian infrastructure as shields to protect its militant activities. Tunnel complexes have also been found near or under some of Gaza’s largest hospitals.
Someone kindly explain to me the utility, at any level, of the United Nations. Take all the time you need.
The United Nations was formed in 1945. I have a rule of thumb which says that any organisation that is more than 70 years old will be corrupted by the careerist aspirations of the managers and ‘Spanish Practices’ of the workers.
A few organisations will still adhere to their founding purposes, but usually because there is democratic control or a regular turn-over of top bosses. But ‘reorganisations’ don’t usually reset the founding purposes.
I expect everybody’s list of disfunctional organisations will vary somewhat, although there will be a lot of overlap. The UN is on my list, as is the NHS, the BBC, the EU, and many national charities that have become political pressure groups. I used to think that political parties were held to account by the democratic processes… but arguably they have been captured too.
It’s pretty useless, but since Britain does have a permanent seat at the security council with a veto, I’m happy for us to stay and keep it. Even if it’s to keep it out of the hands of someone else. If we did leave,rather than anyone follow our example, its more likely there would be a scramble about who would inherit our vacated position. I’m against UN ‘reform’ for similar reason. The reforms usually proposed will make it even worse.