Samizdata quote of the day – economic dynamism
Ah! A testable proposition. So, currently the UK government takes 45% of everything, 45% of all economic effort and GDP.
The US government – at all levels – consumes about 28% of GDP, the Indonesian about 11% (yes, 11%) and Singapore’s some 17% or so.
So it would seem that economic dynamism is indeed associated with less than the UK’s confiscatory tax rates. Even, that fructifying idea has some empirical legs.
As ever, all economics is either footnotes to Adam Smith or wrong.
– Tim Worstall
