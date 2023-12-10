There was very little in the government’s response to Covid that was in any way new

In 1923 they are dealing with a highly infectious but not particularly deadly disease. It has even made the editorial pages of The Times of 14 December, parts of which I quote below. I have made some redactions to emphasise the parallels with a more recent epidemic but – so help me – I have done my best to retain the meaning. See if any of it sounds familiar.
The return of the disease… is extremely disappointing.
…during the present crisis the regulations based on [a government inquiry’s] conclusions have been scrupulously observed. Every possible precaution, in fact, has been taken. Everything that knowledge and experience can suggest has been done to stop the ravages of the disease, and yet so far none of the measures adopted appears to have produced any tangible result.
In view of the gravity of the situation, it is not, therefore, altogether surprising that the suggestion has been made that, since in this particular instance the policy… has proved ineffective, it ought to be dropped.
Fortunately, however, there is not the least chance that such a suggestion will be carried out. The whole weight of the [expert] opinion of the country is against it.
The real alternative, as [a member of the Great and Good] said yesterday, “is… between [the draconian policy] and letting the thing rip.”
…In thirty-one years, up to last March, [the] disease has only cost the country £1,000,000, whereas the loss every year… in Holland is two-and-a-half times as large…
In case you were wondering the disease in question is foot & mouth disease – a disease that affects livestock. While it is tempting to claim that the government during the Covid era was treating us like cattle… or sheep… or pigs, I am not sure that is true; they weren’t actually sending round squads to do us in. Even so the similarities are remarkable.
Jesus, delete this post, you’ll be giving them ideas for next time, I don’t want to shot if I get the next flu variant.
If you go back and look at the history of the so-called Spanish Influenza epidemic, the parallels and approaches taken by the authorities in that instance and the recent COVID idiocy are painfully clear. Right down to the useless mask mandates, and complete denial about the whole thing causing countless deaths. The sole reason that the Spanish Influenza epidemic has that name is that the Western Entente censored the facts out of existence. The epidemic actually got its start here in the US Midwest, and may well have come out of China brought by drafts of Chinese coolie labor transported across Canada by rail.
History doesn’t repeat, but it does rhyme. With irony.