Samizdata quote of the day – farcical UK Covid Inquiry edition

· Health & medical · UK affairs

“Never in the history of Britain have politicians so clearly abandoned their own policies and instincts at the behest of the technocrats. This was made plain day after day as the scientists took the airwaves and stood behind podiums, saying nothing different from the politicians who echoed and praised them.”

And:

“More and more, it looks as if this inquiry, set up by the Blob, staffed and run by the Blob, sees its job as blaming the politicians and excusing the Blob.”

Matt Ridley, Daily Telegraph (£), writing about the farcical covid enquiry in the UK.

By the way, I remember watching The Blob, a movie starring a young Steve McQueen, years ago. It was quite scary. Fortunately, McQueen turned to more realistic fare to achieve greatness in films such as The Great Escape, Bullitt, and Papillon.

December 11th, 2023 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – farcical UK Covid Inquiry edition

  • PaulF
    December 11, 2023 at 3:20 pm

    Surely McQueen would have had to have starred in “The Birdman of Alcatraz” to achieve greatnest.
    [Sorry!]

  • Alan Peakall
    December 11, 2023 at 4:40 pm

    As the Master of Baillie College says to Sir Humphrey Appleby: Well, you’ve got a lot to be smug about.
    If I had 75,000 a year, a knighthood, an index-linked pension, and a bunch of politicians to take the blame for all my mistakes, I’d be pretty smug myself!    .

