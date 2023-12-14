The Times reports,
A mosque which has been linked to the Iranian state received £372,000 from the Scottish government.
Exiled dissidents claim the Al-Mahdi Islamic Centre of Glasgow has become an unauthorised base for the Tehran regime in Scotland.
It is a sister outpost of the Islamic Centre of England based in London, which hosted a vigil for Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military commander, after he was killed in an American drone strike.
Last month The Times disclosed that the Scottish government paid more than £193,000 to the Al-Mahdi Foundation, a charity based in the same premises in Southside.
However, it has now been confirmed that the total amount of grants given to the charity was almost double that sum. The foundation has displayed the flag of the Islamic Republic and an image of Ayatollah Khomeini, who issued a death sentence on the British author Sir Salman Rushdie.
It emerged after Russell Findlay, the Scottish Conservative justice spokesman, raised the issue with ministers at Holyrood.
In a written response Mairi McAllan, the transport, net zero and just transition secretary, said: “The Al-Mahdi Foundation received £372,000 of Climate Change Fund grant funding for two projects between 2014 and 2020 to support awareness raising of climate change issues among disadvantaged and ethnic minority communities and to make their community building more energy efficient.”
This was one of Humza Yousaf’s initiatives, but let’s not kid ourselves that it is only in Scotland that this sort of thing happens. All Western governments pay vast sums to enemies of the West in brown envelopes marked “Climate change”.
Scottish people pay taxes so that an Iranian-linked mosque can get £372k for promoting climate awareness among ethnic minorities
That is quite a headline Natalie!
If only it were entirely true.
English people and their children and their children’s children run up massive debt so that an Iranian-linked mosque can get £372k for promoting climate awareness among ethnic minorities
Sorted!
“English people and their children and their children’s children run up massive debt so that an Iranian-linked mosque can get £372k for promoting climate awareness among ethnic minorities”
Rimshot!
This sort of thing has been going on since the 1960s, at least.
The US government pays “charitable” organizations to sponsor Somali “refugees” and bring them into cities like Minneapolis, where they remain indigestible to the so-called “melting pot”. Then, they wonder why they have higher crime, and all the rest of the accompanying social ills. Why they thought Minnesota needed an influx of Muslims the way Sweden did, I’ll never understand. The really difficult-to-understand thing is that it’s mostly the Minnesota churches sponsoring these things, against their own interest.
You look at a broad spectrum of the activities for the Progressives and the Progressive-sympathetic, and you are hard-pressed to think of any similar historical analogs, where a society has deliberately undermined its own institutions and imported the exact elements that are killing it.
I could see bringing in a reasonable number of Somalis as a charitable thing, in numbers low enough to force assimilation and then supporting said assimilation through education and so forth. That’s not necessarily a good or moral idea, but it would be workable. What they’re doing, instead? Suicidal. Precisely the way the current “open borders” insanity is.
The denouement for all of this is going to be ugly. Very, very ugly. Right now, the numpties are in charge, and they’re so damn brainwashed that it’s not even funny. Typical of their mindset would be the family in Iowa whose home-from-college daughter was murdered by an illegal alien, stabbed to death. They actually came out and “forgave” him, defending illegals against “right-wing conservatives seeking to demonize illegal aliens”.
This is not sustainable, survival-oriented behavior. It won’t continue, under the weight of what the Biden Krime Krewe is doing. Instead, what’s going to happen is that people are going to be energized and start taking up extremist politics, and the whole thing is more likely than not to end in a paroxysm of violence the likes of which we’ve never seen in this country.
You can observe what’s going on as “Wow, those people are stupid…”, or you can frame it as “Wow, those people are really patient and forgiving… I dunno what’s going to happen when the patience and forgiveness runs out…”
I don’t think the body politic is necessarily stupid, either. Nor, apathetic. They’re just trusting, and they can’t bring themselves to believe that their own government has been co-opted and harnessed against them. You can see similar things in the UK, what with the way Labor basically decided to get itself another electorate…
Won’t end well, is all I’m saying. No idea how it will, but it won’t be pretty at all. I’m also unsure of what the hell the idiots doing this think they’re going to get out of it, because the amount of pent-up rage and frustration on all sides that they’re creating is going to be far more than they can contain. Yet, they go right on along, breaking system after system, as though it doesn’t matter a bit.
What good does it do, to be a billionaire in Zimbabwe? When it costs a trillion dollars to buy a loaf of bread?
I guess enough buzzwords gets you the grant. I was wondering why they didn’t add a few more:
