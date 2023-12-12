|
Samizdata quote of the day: Unravelling of US higher education edition
“Few phrases are as reliable as `my truth’ for identifying seasoned purveyors of cant and doubletalk. Truth isn’t something that can be identified or modified by a possessive pronoun. If my truth is different from your truth and your truth is different from her truth, these aren’t truths. `My truth’ is the device deployed to elevate the particular viewpoint of a member of a particular group or identity, by claiming the validation of the `truth’ for a narrow ideological cause.”
Gerard Baker, Wall Street Journal ($). He was writing about the views of the President of Harvard, Claudine Gay. As of the time of writing, Gay is still in a job, but for how long?
That truth is objective and universal – not subject to race, or sex, or social class, is the bed rock, the foundation, of education. Whether it is in mathematics, the natural sciences, philosophy, history, economics, or anything else. We may not reach truth – but we must always seek it, seek objective and universal truth in any subject.
“My truth” rather than objective and universal truth, is indeed a total betrayal of education.
Nor is this false doctrine evenly applied – the “my truth” of a white, male, heterosexual counts for little – counts for nothing, or less than nothing (goes negative) if the white, male, heterosexual is also a conservative.
When the basic foundations of Marxism, such as the Labour Theory of Value and the Economic Class interpretation of History, were all proved false – the left had a choice, a choice between abandoning Marxism and abandoning truth itself.
The Frankfurt School of Marxism, whose assumptions now dominate the education system (and much else) in many Western countries, choose the latter alternative – they choose to abandon the basic principle of objective and universal truth, of objective evidence and objective logical argument.
Basically they embraced madness, insanity, which is “my truth” – and now the madness has consumed the institutions, public and private, of much of the Western world.
By the way – this is why conservatives, such as Jonah Goldberg, who base their political philosophy on “defence of the institutions” are utterly WRONG.
We are not in the times of Edmund Burke, or even of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher. The institutions, public and private, today are not in danger of being corrupted – they have been corrupted, it has already happened. The deed is done.
The institutions, public and private, can no longer be saved – no more than a rabid dog can be saved, even though that dog was once a beloved member of the family. The beast must die.
Claudine Gay – a serial liar and racist (who calls her racism “anti” racism) who was appointed President of Harvard on the basis of her skin colour and sex, and whose “academic work” (including her doctorial thesis) was based on plagiarism.
I contend that Claudine Gay is not some sort of freakish example – but is typical of the modern political, academic and economic (yes the corporations as well) elite.
I think this person should stay as President of Harvard – so that the evil of the institution, and the evil of the rest of the “elite” universities and “elite” government, corporate and media people, remains exposed and obvious.
The establishment can not be reformed, things have gone much too far for that, it must be destroyed.
Too many “conservatives” merely want to conserve the status quo, which they see as being the best state possible.
Problem with that is that anything enshrined in an “institution” should be suspect, based on the “institutional effect” of being captured by the left. Also, just because of what I’d term “institutional drift”, which is where Pournelle’s Iron Law of Bureaucracy comes in.
The big problem with supposed conservatives and conservatism is that the people attracted to that ideology are almost uniquely unsuited to ideological warfare as conducted by the left. They’re effectively unarmed, unaware that they’re even in a fight.
And, there’s a part of this that exists only because the ideologues of the left have thrown it up there as a straw man to fight against. Witness the derogatory term “capitalism” for what would more accurately be termed “traditional economic activity”. They have to demonize it in order to convince everyone that it’s bad, and the supposed “conservatives” bought right into the whole thing hook, line, and sinker.
Over the entire spectrum, I’ll be damned if I see what the “conservatives” are supposedly “conserving”. Whatever it is, they’re manifestly terrible at it. And, frankly, I’m tired of the ideological combat that is obfuscating everything. The ideas of the left don’t work, but because the ideologically failed right can’t articulate its way out of a paper bag, here we are. A pox on all their houses.
I mean, for the love of God, if you can’t even come up with decent arguments for regulating and minimizing the egregious practice of infanticide that the left wants, what the hell good are you? I’ve yet to see anyone on the supposed “right” saying that hey, you spread your legs, you take these risks, and oh by the way, you don’t get to murder your way out of your personal problems.
Which, when you get down to it, is the entire effective argument for easy abortion as birth control. The “conservatives” also never point out the inherent hypocrisy of the left when they say that killing an innocent fetus is A-OK, but we dare not impose capital punishment on murderers. Not really sure how the hell that squares with the “Protect all Life” BS I was brainwashed with as a young male, but there ya go… “Protect all the life, except that which I, the female, find inconvenient”. That’s really what the pro-abortion types mean, but never articulate.
Really glad I’m not going to see the final form of all this cretinistic bullshit when it comes to a head.