Samizdata quote of the day: Unravelling of US higher education edition

“Few phrases are as reliable as `my truth’ for identifying seasoned purveyors of cant and doubletalk. Truth isn’t something that can be identified or modified by a possessive pronoun. If my truth is different from your truth and your truth is different from her truth, these aren’t truths. `My truth’ is the device deployed to elevate the particular viewpoint of a member of a particular group or identity, by claiming the validation of the `truth’ for a narrow ideological cause.”

Gerard Baker, Wall Street Journal ($). He was writing about the views of the President of Harvard, Claudine Gay. As of the time of writing, Gay is still in a job, but for how long?