Listen to victims*! Tell their stories! (*Approved categories only)

For any Irish readers asking themselves, “What is a victim impact statement?”, the office of Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions has guidance:
If you are the victim of a crime you may make a Victim Impact Statement. A Victim Impact Statement is an account in your own words of the effect that the crime has had on you. You may, for example, have suffered a physical injury, be affected emotionally or psychologically. You might also have lost out financially.
But what if the victim cannot speak because the crime was murder? A later section of the guidance, “Who can make a Victim Impact Statement?” says that “a family member of a victim who has died, is ill or is incapacitated because of the crime” may speak in their place”. Ryan Casey fell into that category. He was the boyfriend of Ashling Murphy, who Wikipedia describes as “a 23-year-old Irish primary school teacher and traditional Irish musician … who was attacked and murdered by 31-year-old Slovak Romani father-of-five, Jozef Puška”.
In his Victim Impact Statement, Ryan Casey said that he and Ashling…
…had talked about how many kids they would have, and imagined they would be “little hurlers and camogie players and even better – musicians”. He said it did not make sense to him that someone who is “a burden to society can completely and permanently destroy someone… who is the complete opposite”, describing Ms Murphy as “a light with dreams, compassion, respect, a person who contributes to society in the best way possible”.
Mr Casey told Puska: “Because of you, I’ve lost my Ashling. Because if you, I will never get to marry my soulmate. Because of you, I will never see her smile again… I will have to somehow carry on without her.” He accused Puska of smirking, smiling and showing “zero remorse during this trial”.
Powerful words. Too powerful for some:
Irish Times journalist Kitty Holland says the Irish media "were right" to not publish the full comments of Ryan Casey, boyfriend of murdered 23-year-old Ashling Murphy, claiming that his remarks were "incitement to hatred" and that it wouldn't be "helpful" to share them.#gript pic.twitter.com/2Pjc71Eyhy
In case it disappears, the tweet is by @griptmedia and says,
The video clip within the tweet is taken from an edition of the BBC Northern Ireland programme “The View” shown on Thursday 30th November 2023. The presenter is Mark Carruthers.
To be frank, I have never been quite comfortable with the idea of Victim Impact Statements, or Victim Personal Statements as they are called here in the UK, occurring as an official part of the trial. Back in 2005, I quoted a letter to the Independent by one C. Lehman that said, “If we allow victims’ families to speak to judges about the effects of someone’s death, we risk creating a hierarchy of murder based on sentiment, the willingness of family members to speak and their fluency in doing so. Sentences should rightly vary according to the nature of the crime, but surely not according to whether a victim had a family who loved him, or whether the victim’s family can speak fluent English.”
The letter writer was not alone in their concerns – though no one seems to have anticipated the opposite problem, that the words of the family members of deeply loved victims would be so eloquent that they might actually change things – but their arguments did not prevail in either the UK or in Ireland. So be it, but if a society is going to make a point of giving an official platform so that those bereaved by murder can express their pain to the world, for God’s sake, let all of them be heard.
It comes down to whether a “Victim Impact Statement” supports the narrative or not. Where it doesn’t it becomes “Unhelpful”.
Lions are too good for these bastards.
Hyenas. While tied up and living.
Kitty Holland is an Irish media nepo baby. Both her parents are / were very high profile politically very well connected media people for many decades. Mary Holland and Eamonn McCann. Yes, that Eamonn McCann. From Londonderry.
She is very much a member of the heredity Irish chattering classes. She definitely did not get her job on merit. She is a mediocre journalist with no discernable writing skills with a rather nondescript mind. Which is shown in all its glory in the video clip. She really is that arrogant, self-entitled and stupid in real life. So very Polly Toynbee.
When she decides what part of the news is just too inconvenient to report, she is telling us that she is not a journalist but a propagandist, and by implication nothing in the Irish media can be believed.
OK, we knew that already of all media but in this case it is an open and proud admission.
This video shows Ryan Casey speaking. I am not sure if this clip is the official Victim Impact Statement, as I would have expected that to have been made inside the courthouse rather than outside it, but it is painfully clear why his anguished remarks went viral and also clear why Kitty Holland and much of the Irish media would prefer no one got to hear them.
I have not heard or read anything from what Ryan Casey said that justifies Kitty Holland’s description of his remarks as being “incitement to racial hatred”, which is a crime in Irish law. (And is soon to be punished even more severely.) In the following sentence, quoted by The View‘s presenter Mark Carruthers, Mr Casey goes out of his way to say that it is not about race:
“We have to once and for all start putting the safety of not only Irish people but everybody in this country who works hard, pays taxes, raises families, and overall contributes to society first.”
I rather doubt the victim impact statement even matters in the judge’s sentencing. He probably already has his mind made up to what he is going to say, allows the victim and his family to vent, let’s the criminal’s family say how hard he had it growing up and he just needs another chance, and the criminal to say how very sorry he really is and he is begging for mercy in court simply so there can’t be an appeal later.
rhoda klapp wrote:
There was some news commentary show in on my side of The Pond that had one of the commentators, and I want to say Mika Brzezinski but I can’t swear it to be true without looking it up, who came right out and said their job as journalists is to tell the public what to think. Not give the public the facts and unvarnished truth and let the public make up their own minds but to sway opinion to a particular slant.
And then journalists wonder why normal people have stopped tuning into their shows.
Good. I hope they continue this for as long as they have paying jobs, but equally, if they do continue this, they wont have paying jobs for long.
Very soon only the Tarquins and Jemimas who can work for free will be able to afford to do journalism, since it won’t bring in enough money to pay for the writing.
@Natalie Solent (Essex)
I have not heard or read anything from what Ryan Casey said that justifies Kitty Holland’s description of his remarks as being “incitement to racial hatred”, which is a crime in Irish law.
Can we imagine a time when a grieving spouse (or boyfriend) gives a victim impact statement like this, and the judge calls the court officer over to arrest him for incitement? Unfortunately, I think that is nowhere as near a ridiculous scenario than it was a very short time ago. Perhaps a victim’s family needs to have a lawyer just in case they say something that’ll land them in the cell next to their family member’s murderer.
As to victim impact statements, I think they are largely a good thing. I don’t think they should necessarily impact the sentencing, but I think they are part of the record. Part of the purpose of the criminal justice system is to monopolize vengeance, and allowing the most directly injured party to put their impact on the record is necessary both for completeness and catharsis. And, for the criminal themselves – perhaps many are callous and uncaring toward their victim, but that is not true of many criminals. Some are moderately decent people who did something stupid. And having them hear the impact of their crime is surely necessary for them to understand just how badly they did. For criminals who might be released, such an experience may well live with them forever, and reduce the possibility of reoffending. Plus I think victims are often left behind in the system, and this allows them to be part of the process in a very public way. Crimes are prosecuted by “The King” or the “People of Illinois”. Which is true in a sense, but I think sometimes the victims get lost in the process. The impact statement, in the end, acknowledges that there actually WAS a victim.
And as to eloquence. I really don’t think it makes much difference. I see the wife of some man murdered who makes such a statement in terrible broken English, breaking down in tears in court, I assure you that my heart goes out to her just as much to the most eloquent of speakers. In a sense, it is not WHAT is said so much that they say SOMETHING.
There’s ‘right-think’ and ‘wrong-think’ – and gradually the means of expressing ‘wrong-think’ are being shut down.
I’d like to hat-tip Nineteen Eighty Four… but the various Establishments are running late, as usual.
The more they do this, the more damage they’re doing to the public commons, and the more explosive the eventual denouement will be.
What you are observing are the engineers on the train engine painting over the pressure gauges and tying down the pressure-relief valves. If the anger and the all the rest of the righteous rage against these things is not bled off in some manner, it’s going to explode later, and a lot harder than if it were done right now, in the moment.
Every case like this? There’s a hundred, a thousand observing from the side, minds being changed. And, what are those minds being changed to, you ask?
They’re losing faith in this experiment of civilization we have going. It’s fine, you see, to have your “Piss Christs”, but don’t you dare blaspheme against Muhammed. It’s fine for thugs and criminals to kill, but if you do, in self-defense or the defense of others…? You’ll be the one in handcuffs, like the guy in LA the other day.
Y’all think that accrues to the benefit of civilization? Do you think people are watching all this, observing, thinking “Wow, I want to be a part of all that…”?
Sadly, no. What they’re saying is “Why should I pay attention to the law? The law is not on my side… F*ck the law; I’ll make my own…”
Civilization is built up out of a thousand tiny pebbles, glued together only by the willingness of the general mass of the public to go along with the charade. Terry Pratchett had a damn good way of describing all this with the way he discusses the values of myth in society in Hogfather: You have to believe in the little things, in order to believe in the big ones. Society is built up out of a million little pieces of belief, a million little stones of these things, all held together by the idea that the “right thing” will be done, and will happen. It doesn’t have to be 100%, but it has to be some number a hell of a lot higher than the one we’re currently aiming for with all this crap, in order for things to continue.
All these “reformer” types forget this, or never knew it, never understood it. They think that “Da rulez” are just there, immutable, rock-solid and can never go away. What they apparently can’t conceive of is the idea that those rules are by consensus, and that that consensus has to be reinforced and rebuilt with every single state- or group-run action and process. People quit believing in the system? They’ll quit calling 911, and deal with things themselves. They way they do in rural Guatemala or South Africa, where the baying mob comes out for criminals and innocent alike. That’s the world we’re headed towards, with all this “damping down of hate”, and the utter lack of consequence or perceived righteous punishment for rule-breakers.
You will not like the world these people are making. I used to think they had no idea what they’re doing, but I have to wonder.
Don’t be real surprised to see the mass of society lose its ever-loving mind, one of these days, and then expect the tumbrils to be rolling, rolling, rolling to the squares of our cities.
We’ve been so “civilized” for so long, here in the West, that I suspect the idiots managing things have forgotten what a volcano is, let alone the fact that they live on the side of one.
Drifting somewhat from the topic, but in response to Kirk, I’ve been observing just what the enemy are prepared to do to get Trump. I quote this bit from A Man for All Seasons;
William Roper: So, now you give the Devil the benefit of law!
Sir Thomas More: Yes! What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil?
William Roper: Yes, I’d cut down every law in England to do that!
Sir Thomas More: Oh? And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned ’round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? This country is planted thick with laws, from coast to coast, Man’s laws, not God’s! And if you cut them down, and you’re just the man to do it, do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I’d give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety’s sake!
They are prepared to subvert or tear down the law to get not just Trump (the Devil) but to support the grand scheme. That’s a given. But what I am wondering is what do they think is going to happen? The tighter they screw down the safety valve, the bigger the problem when it blows. And they won’t have the law to help them because even if they don’t tear it down WE will not trust it any more. When they convict Trump and jail him, what do they think will happen? Will 50% of the US population just forget it? Switch to Haley or DeSantis as if nothing had happened? What’s the contingency plan for when those 50%, the one with all the guns, come out on the street? Or just refuse to work? Have they even considered that
I’ve listened to hundreds of impact statements. As several have noted above, they exist in order to give a victim a feeling that they matter in a criminal proceeding. (They don’t, really.)
Generally, in serious cases, the judge has already determined sentencing at the stage the VIS’s are made. In the US, most states have enacted sentencing guidelines – basically, a points system – for sentencing, and what a victim says really cannot alter the resulting sentence.
Well, of course they cancelled his statement. You can’t talk about someone being a burden on society. That hurts all kinds of illegal alien feelz.