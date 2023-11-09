|
Samizdata quote of the day – Palestinian civilian deaths are at the heart of Hamas’s strategy
Hamas likes nothing better than an Israeli strike that kills civilians. That is why it has reportedly been preventing its people from fleeing the war zone, sometimes by force. They seemingly want Palestinian casualties to pile high, in full view of the world’s media. The BBC and others beam footage of the horror of war around the world to people who have lost touch with the reality of armed conflict. Hamas want people in the West to take to the streets in outrage, forgetting that even a just and defensive war is hell. They know this will help them win.
– Jake Wallis Simons
Strategically, I think Israel blew it by taking the slow measured path of response. That is exactly what empowers Hamas and its ilk to run such a PR-dependent war program.
Had Israel, in a seeming paroxysm of rage and retribution within hours of the massacre, gone into Gaza and just rage-blasted everything away, Hamas’s PR strategy would be worthless, the world wouldn’t get to spend a month deploring Israel, and, in the end, I doubt Israel would be less popular than it is now.
Unlike Ukraine, Israel is not completely dependent on foreign aid & foreign political support. So, not convinced Hamas’ PR campaign will actually stop IDF doing what it needs to.
Also, charging in to Gaza when Hamas expects IDF to charge into Gaza, & has a vast network of tunnels & effective weapons, would have been very unwise from a military point of view. A slow, careful, firepower & technology intensive corkscrew & blowtorch campaign makes much more sense.
I agree with PdH on this one. As always it depends on what the goal of your military actions is. If it is to convince the world you are the good guy, the victim, then that is one strategy. That is not Israel’s goal. Their goal is to destroy Hamas totally so that this can never happen again. One has to remember that the subtitle to the phrase “The State of Israel” is “Never Again”.
Let’s face it, many, many UN states are fundamentally anti semitic, so it doesn’t really matter what they Israel does, large amounts of the world is going to hate them just for breathing. The whole world was rocked by protests before the Israelis had marshalled one battalion. So if they are going to hate you anyway, you might as well get the job done. And, moreover, do it as best you can within your own framework of ethics, irrespective of what others think. My god, should they worry that China, or Russia or Syria thinks they are committing war crimes?
TBH, I think the Israeli response has been very well measured, and it isn’t over yet. The right response here is grim, cold, calculated, carefully planned, remorseless destructive power applied against Hamas, while doing the best they possibly can, short of surrender, to protect the hostages and the innocent people of Gaza. Which seems to me to be exactly what they are doing.
You don’t get cold-start “short sharp shock” actions out of an army like the Israelis have built. The reserves have to be called up, the gear issued, refresher training conducted… Especially if you want to husband the lives of your personnel.
Ain’t none of this as easy as it looks on TV. I’m impressed by the fact that every Israeli soldier I’ve seen is properly equipped, and is doing the right thing at the right time… That ain’t easy to accomplish.
Most people have no idea how hard it is to do even basic things like a night foot movement, or how much practice and coordination that takes. They discount the value of training, thinking that it’s like a kid’s game on the playground. The reality is that even the simplest basic infantry operation on foot is far more complex and harder to pull off than what they watch pro football players do on television every weekend.
You don’t do “quick” with something like the situation they’re dealing with in Gaza. That’s a pathway that results in lots and lots of dead Israeli troops, which they can’t afford.
Frankly, I don’t see any other option for them than what they’re doing, short of saying “F*ck it, nuke the bastards…”
That, or chemical weapons. I’m at the point with Hamas where I don’t find too many things “unthinkable” any more. Given what they did on the 7th of October, I’d be totally OK with simply exterminating the lot of them. Some things are beyond tolerance, and you have to decide what you’re willing to countenance with regards to these things.
Of course, I’m someone who would have kept the Nazi death camps open, and run every card-carrying Nazi through them just on general principle.
I agree with Kirk mostly, besides Israel has serious issues in their army which is the poor parent of their armed forces and to make things worse the whole establisment have a high level technology hardware festish so human factors like training have been down fora long time.
They should have a thousand of loiter drones over Gaza. But they don’t because the toys are only for the high ups. One of factors for this is that israeli army is not a professional army, most of it is an army of 20 years old kids, still they are very old fashioned compared to Ukranians for example.
I also have not yet seen an analysis that says that Iron Dome was like a Maginot Line, it made Israelis feel safe and dilletant behind the bubble.
The internal political charged situation also have a certain ressemblance to the French politics in the 1930’s…
The BBC also know that will help Hamas win. That is why they do what they do. They punish Israel for protecting their civilians and they reward Hamas for not protecting theirs.
That’s far closer to the option I was describing than sending battalions of foot soldiers to wade through the IED’s. I wasn’t positing a careful and discriminate exploration of Gaza. I was thinking of what it will take to resolve this instead of simply leaving the same situation to pop up again in five years. I am less concerned with innocent Gaza life than I used to be.
We should all hope and pray that the Israelis don’t initiate nukes, because that’s a cusp point in history we’re never coming back from. Ever.
Iran seems hell-bent on pushing them into it, though. Which should prove… Interesting. I wonder how the world will cope without Middle Eastern oil? I could easily see Iran striking all the Gulf states after the Israelis take out their oil terminal at Kharg Island… Which means no Middle Eastern oil for damned long time.
It would be interesting to gather all of the Paliwood footage and carefully go over it with “face-recognition” software.
How many times are some of the actors “killed” or “wounded”??
How many are “mangled victims” one day and “ambulance personnel”, the next?
This is a death cult, so I am not surprised at their actions.
By the way, Hamas and the cheerleaders for these goblins would do well to remember that they are fortunate not to be up against the likes of Arthur Harris, former leader of Bomber Command, at the Royal Air Force, or Curtis Le May, head of the US AF. They had a very, er, comprehensive approach to what a bombing campaign should look like. Under their leadership, Gaza would be reduced to a giant parking lot, to be converted into a sort of tourist destination, maybe with tax haven status.
The sad thing is that under any sort of decent leadership, Gaza could have been a tourist destination and a tax haven. It could have had a prosperous future, but that is incompatible with rule by an islamic death cult.
I find myself deeply admiring Israel’s approach to this crisis – while gobsmackedly pondering “WTF???” at them having been taken by surprise in the first place. Hamas knew the Israelis were monitoring their comms, so they bent-over backwards to prevent there being any warning – but there was warning; not only from Egypt, but their own border guards who watched Hamas rush the fence time-and-again, and drew the correct conclusion; “They’re practising for something – something’s up…” Yet the warnings, even from their own forces, were ignored; I woulda’ thunk the Yom Kippur War would’ve cured Israel’s complacent “We can handle anything they throw at us!” mindset.
But in their approach to Gaza, Israel is doing everything in topnotch form. The Israelis know that the world is harshly dissecting their every move, and blaming everything possible on them; and in the opening hour of response planning, the IDF – who’s played this game before, many times – knew this would be the case. So their priorities would’ve been clearly stated; “Eliminate Hamas while preventing this growing into a pan-Arab war”. Their SWOT likely read, “Advantage: Hamas really bloodied their hands this time, and all reasonable outsiders will understand the need to put-paid to them once and for all; the unreasonable ones are gonna’ hate us whatever we do, so we ignore them and stick to the plan. Disadvantage – Hamas ALWAYS surrounds themselves with human shields to generate Pallywood atrocity-pics, so there’s gonna’ be a LOT of civilian casualties however we go about it.”
So the Israelis made two things clear from the start; no food, water, fuel or ceasefire until ALL the hostages are freed – and by declaring they are at war with Hamas and framing this as an objective, it becomes one of their victory conditions. And from the very start, they made as much noise as they could that ALL civilians should leave Gaza City and move south of Wadi Gaza. And the Israelis really showed brilliance here; clearly Hamas would not let their human shields flee, so now that the IDF has cleared the roads south and isolated Hamas control of Gaza City, the civ’s are finally able to flee, Israel is allowing two-hour breaks in the fighting so hopefully those civ’s who do flee might make it out of the city. And I’d be willing to bet that those two hours are always cloudy, because of all the Israeli drones that are up watching for Hamas fighters trying to hide among the civ’s and scuttle south; that big ambulance convoy full of urgent medical cases trying to get to the Egypt border crossing was largely fleeing Hamas men, as everybody expected it would be. I don’t think many hijab’d women are going to make it past the roadblocks unsearched.
So the IDF is methodically crushing Hamas – I’m sure they’ve given-up on the hostages because even in utter desperation Hamas will NEVER release them all – and the civ’s, who crowded the sidewalks and cheered their returning butchers on October 7th, have lost everything but their lives. But they still have their lives; will they learn from this? – time will tell, but I suspect ‘no’. And Israel made a plan and stuck to it; and as noted, their actions are entirely within the rules of war, and they’re gathering plenty of evidence that Hamas has broken those rules wholesale and filmed themselves rejoicing while doing it.
Y Knott,
During these two hour breaks how do you (or anyone else) know it’s the civilians fleeing? If I were in Hamas’ position I’d leave a garrison in Gaza to keep the hostages and the “civilians” under control and inflict losses on the IDF (if well prepared even a small force could inflict enormous losses on the invasion force) and get as many of my troops out to die another day. Afterall, Islamic female garb can cover a multitude of sins…
What Kirk said. Only to add that I don’t see much reporting of what the IDF is doing with regard to the underground facilities, for which they appeared to have multiple approaches, both high- and low-tech. Maybe it’s just not being reported yet.
@luckylucky – huh? Every army in the world is overwhelmingly manned by 20-year-olds. My impression, from my Extremely Limited ™ dealings with the IDF is that the junior cadre and NCOs are actually older than average. They certainly don’t suffer from the stultifying excess of more-senior officers and layers of decision-making that bedevil many other Western armies. I’d expect that they would go through Hamas forces like a dose of Kruschens, and they actually have the luxury of planning in depth to minimise their own casualties and maximise the destruction of their enemies. They know where their enemies are, their enemies have no way to escape and no place to go – what’s the hurry? Gaza contains no strategic or tactical objectives, apart from the missile launchers, and those have been effectively neutralized already. If it takes 6 months to sanitize the place, who cares? Better to starve them out than bomb them. Besides, in a few weeks, the teenage temper tantrums in the West will subside and the hipsters will move on to some other cause-du-jour. There’s only upside to slow, deliberate action.
llater,
llamas
JohnK:
The sad thing is that under any sort of decent leadership, Gaza could have been a tourist destination and a tax haven. It could have had a prosperous future, but that is incompatible with rule by an islamic death cult.
Indeed. I read somewhere that one of the Hamas leaders (probably now in a cushy hotel somewhere) said his organisation did not want Gaza to be “Singapore of the Eastern Med”. Think about that statement: they did not want the place to be a rich, well run, clean, multi-faith, and fairly interesting place, full of banks, hospitals, IT firms, students at universities, nice restaurants, golf courses, parks, yacht marinas, an excellent airport, etc.
They wanted to kill Jews. That’s all these cunts wanted, and want.
@Kirk: Nukes are to be used when you face an existential threat, not for clean-up operations right on your own border.
@JohnK: even if we send the total world output of magic dirt to Gaza then there would still need to be vast improvements in the proper dirt sprinkling techniques if you wanted to turn the local population into productive citizens.
Indeed, Gaza was (comparatively) prosperous under Israeli occupation; among its economic generators were state-of-the-art greenhouses that supplied tropical fruit to much of northern Europe. When the Israelis pulled out, they left these intact; the Palestinians rushed in, flattened them, sold anything that could get even scrap prices and used the sites to launch rockets at Israel.
I ‘mind me a story of Haiti. One estate had a large mango plantation that generated $13,000 in earnings every year. Upon anarchy descending, the local peasants swarmed the place, cut down the plantation, rendered the wood into charcoal and sold it across the border in the Dominican Republic for cooking, generating $12,00 for themselves, and likely nothing since. If tasked with this act of economic suicide, the peasants would’ve just shrugged – “that mango money would’ve all gone to the estate owner anyways, we wouldn’t’ve gotten a cent of it.”
JP @1:18pm,
Yup,
You’ve seen the beaches of Gaza on TV and that? It could’ve been so excellent yet when the urge is only to destroy and not to build… I have holidayed quite a bit in the Eastern Med. Greece (inc the Crete), Cyprus, Turkey… Why not Gaza? Because it is a deliberate shit-hole. Nobody simply fucks-up that badly through mere poor management. All I can put it down to is they live on rage fed by hand-outs. Of course Hamas don’t want a Singapore in the Eastern Med (I’d like it, I bet you would too, I bet, if the Gazans really thought about it so would they… But they don’t do they?) They’d rather shit on their neighbour’s lawn than build a sewage system for themselves. The Hamas leadership are, of course, living high on the hog (so to speak!) in Quatar whilst their underlings are maintained in the squalor to feed the rage. It is terrible state of affairs. If the Palestinians just looked at Israel and saw what could be done, what they could do… I mean if Gaza hadn’t become the sink estate from Hell they’d be reaping shekels from Israel and not JDAMs. It’s beyond the usual definitions of tragic. A Classical tragedy involves a noble protagonist gone awry.
I see nothing of that in Gaza. It is just hate turned to 11. I find it very difficult not to think Israel ought to just go in and kill every fucking thing that walks, crawls or slithers. I am now 50 and I’ve had this all my life. I’m fucking sick of it and I live in Cheshire and not Tel Aviv but even here, in my soul, day fights with night…
I have had some very dark thoughts about this.
I also have a cunning plan. Could a drones with supersonic propellors (see XF-84H) be used? A squadron over Gaza 24/7 would break all resistence in days. They’d need to be launched out of Israel using conventional props out over the Med then switch to the supersonic prop to build up speed and come in low at maybe 500kts running race-tracks over the strip before RTB via convential prop. Maybe only nine would need to be in the air at any one time. Then I’d call them The Nazgûl. Now what if their subsonics could be tuned to use the turn the tunnels into Helmholtz resonators? Part of me thinks of this as an interesting theoretical musing on computational compressible fluid dynamics (my erstwhile area of astrophysics). I keep telling myself that… But then I haven’t had 1400 of my fellow citizens gang-raped to death with the videos posted on their own social media accounts.
Israel has been accused of “de-humanizing” the Gazans. Sorry, Hamas got there well in advance.
Sorry about the English in my above comment. I was timed-out whilst revising. That’s what having cats does to you…
@Freddo,
Pushing Israel into making an existential choice is what I’m talking about with regards to Iran. I doubt that the Israelis would nuke Hamas as a solution, unless the idiots of Hamas somehow brought in a nuke of their own…
No matter what, this all bears watching. Significant history is being made, here, and it won’t be pretty. Never ask to see how the sausage is made… You won’t like it.
Yes Hamas tries to maximise the deaths of its own Muslim civilians – knowing that Westerners are often sentimental and may demand a “cease fire” if there are many such deaths.
However, there is no reason to believe the civilian death figures that Hamas controlled bodies put out, the Western media shamelessly repeat their propaganda as fact.
I don’t seem to remember the BBC obsessively wandering around Nazi Germany showing all the Allied bombing.
@bobby b
I am less concerned with innocent Gaza life than I used to be.
I think that is a mistake. Short of killing all the Palestinians (which I presume you oppose), a plan needs to be made how to change their society so that it isn’t a breeding ground for this stuff in the future. First, for sure, Israel needs to kill Hamas and get a reasonable level of control, and I’m sure they need to install a military government for a few years. However, then it needs to give the Palestinians some sort of society where they can practice their stupid religion without living in absolute poverty. When you have nothing to lose then there isn’t much you won’t do. When you have a lot to lose you at least think twice. When your schools teach only hatred instead of algebra, you aren’t going to get very sophisticated students. (Remind you of American downtown city schools at all?)
I don’t know what that means exactly, and now is not really the time to think about it. But every dead innocent Palestinian leaves behind an extended family of angry, despairing people, and that doesn’t lead to good neighbors. Israel needs to leave behind a lot of dead Hamas for sure. Pile those bodies high and boil them in pigs’ blood. But it needs to leave behind a hopeful society where people have a life worth living rather than a life kindling rage, and fomenting terrorism.
I don’t suggest Palestine needs a stable alternative for the sake of the Palestinians, but simply for the sake of the Israelis. And I certainly don’t think this is at all easy to achieve. But it is the only long term solution.
@Fraser Orr, who said:
It’s a nice idea, but can you point out anywhere in history where something short of Alamut has actually, y’know… Worked?
I’m not a particularly vindictive sort of person, or so I like to think, but… I’m a practical man. I don’t see anything short of killing the majority of Hamas and its supporters working.
Spend a few hours perusing MEMRI, and look at all the UNRWA-supported hate indoctrination. I mean, for the love of all that is humane and decent, can you think of a way to undo all that from-childhood indoctrination? How do you “fix” a culture where some little freak of a sub-human is calling his parents proudly on a looted cellphone to tell them how he’s killed 10 Jews all by himself…?
Dude, the f*cking Nazis had the good graces to try and hide what they were doing. The Gazan Arabs of Hamas? They’re out and proud of it; those atrocity videos and pictures were proudly posted on their social media. Not even the sickest serial killers do that, and you think there is some way of reforming the culture that produces that behavior? For the love of God, just… How?
Yeah, I don’t like the idea of just killing everything on two legs in Gaza, but… I also didn’t like the idea of killing our family dog that took to killing our chickens, either. There wasn’t a good alternative to that one, to my nine-year-old sorrow.
Some things just have to be done, I fear. And, if you don’t do them, things just get exponentially worse. I argued for my dog that first time, when she killed a single chicken, but the second time? She got into the coop and killed dozens, just for the fun of it. Huskies don’t make for good farm dogs, I’m afraid.
Hamas and the Gazan Arabs who voted them into power have made some really bad choices. They either pay the price for those choices, or we will continue to see this crap go on and on and on.
What’s most galling? The fact that the US has been paying for all those hate-filled “educational” shows on TV in Gaza, and the UN has steadily been feeding the public there a diet of hate. You look into that, and it is truly disgusting. UN dues are funding this crap, and enabling the killers of Hamas while teaching their children that it is all OK and justified.
How do you fix that? How do you change a culture that’s grown up like that, over generations?
Seriously… Spend some time with the translations of the children’s TV and the educational material that UNRWA uses in Gaza, and then tell me how you undo all that.
I’ve never been comfortable with the UN as an institution, and I’m still not. They’ve rarely been on the side of good, anywhere.
As an aside… Social “planning” or “engineering” isn’t even an existing science, let alone an exact one. You want to try to “fix” the Gazn and West Bank Arab social problems, without even a working theory of what the hell the issues are, there? What to do, in a scientifically valid way?
You need a plan now. You don’t have the time to work through development of something that doesn’t even exist in order to find some ideal “fix” for something these cretins created themselves, with malice aforethought. You’ve got over sixty years of Gazan Arab irredentism and hatred to deal with, that they themselves happily taught their youth. And, celebrated. Never forget that… This is a very sick culture; even the Nazis had the restraint not to do the things that the Arabs in Gaza and the West Bank have done, with regards to publicizing and broadcasting their “accomplishments”.
The only real “solution” (and, I admit that it’s an ugly one…) is to let nature take its unrestrained course. People like the Gazan Arabs who continually make trouble for their more powerful neighbors inevitably wind up like the Comanche, mostly as memories in the history books.
All you can accomplish by advocating for “kindness” and “mercy” on the Hamasniks? Prolonging the agony, and creating still more victims like the innocents of October 7th.
@Kirk
It’s a nice idea, but can you point out anywhere in history where something short of Alamut has actually, y’know… Worked?
Sure. 1946 in Germany and Japan. On Okinawa the Japanese were so indoctrinated in the “Americans are monsters” that they’d throw their kids off cliffs to their deaths to prevent them falling into the hands of the GIs. So committed to their particular religious cause, the emperor, that they’d conduct suicidal banzai charges, or dig themselves into impenetrable underground fortresses, and fight to the last man. Sound familiar?
Would that Palestine were like Japan today. And they ended that way because, brutal in war, but magnanimous in victory, America rebuilt their broken societies.
Fraser… Do you ever read your older posts? The one just above mine, where you say:
I don’t think you quite “get” that “Hamas” is basically 90% or more of the Gazan population, at this point. In order to get to what you’re saying in your most recent post, that means that you’d basically have to kill at least two hundred thousand Gazans in order to achieve something like the WWII solutions in Germany and Japan. Assuming, of course, that the Gazans were as easy to wean off of Hamas as the Germans were to be off of Nazism, which I don’t think they are. Nazism wasn’t a religious faith, although it did ape the trappings thereof.
In other words, you can’t square the circle of mercy, here. In order to achieve lasting results, you almost have to destroy Gaza and the population thereof. Just skimming off the top of Hamas? Ain’t going to work; Germany took three years of heavy bombing in their cities before the civilian population was willing to say “enough”, and for it to take. I can’t see the Israelis inflicting a Dresden or two on Hamas, either.
This is an intractable problem with no good solution, mostly thanks to the Hamasniks. They’ve basically made it impossible to make peace out of this situation absent killing all of them, and that’s the rub, for Israel.
Let’s say they crush Hamas militarily, and then try and do something to fix this problem in the civilian population. That’s going to mean throwing UNRWA and all the rest out of Gaza, shutting down all the propaganda and indoctrination centers, then re-educating the resistant population somehow. Both the German and Japanese had a reasonable amount of tractable people who could change with the times, but do you think there’s a similar set of people in Gaza who’d work with the Israelis?
Would you sign up to teach grade school in a Gaza school system, and try to wean the kids off the diet of hate they get at home? Can you imagine being the schmuck in that position? Because, that’s what this is going to take: Wholesale deprogramming of a population in the millions.
Good ‘effing luck, with that endeavor. I don’t see any of this working out, and if the Israelis have any good options? I’m not seeing them. Mercy is going to be misinterpreted by the Arabs, no matter what.
I’ve said this before: The real problem here is that the “conversation” between modern civilized Israel and atavistic 7th Century Islam in Gaza and the West Bank has been conducted in two totally different languages. The Israelis are couching their arguments in terms of limited “just” war that they learned in the West, where you beat someone, they admit they lost, and quit doing what you didn’t like while you rebuild them. The Arabs? You see how they conduct war, there on the seventh of October: That’s their mindset, demonstrated for the world. That’s how they think, and until the Israelis deliver that same sort of psychotic destructiveness unto Hamas, they’re not going to be convinced that they lost. To them, the idea that their opponent would behave humanely and then reconstruct their destroyed property? That’s not “magnanimous victory”, that’s the “TRIBUTE” properly owed to the real victor by the defeated Israelis. Every time the Israelis do this shit, they’re just confusing the hell out of the Arabs, because on the one hand, they got their asses handed to them on the battlefield, and on the other… Here are the idiot Jews offering them tribute in the form of reconstruction and other “gifts”. It simply does not compute in the Arab mind.
I venture to predict that the current situation is not going to resolve a damn thing, because of these factors. You saw Arab war there on the seventh; you’re seeing ineffectual Israeli “civilized war” today. The two might as well have been taking place on two different planets, because like any good masochist, the Arab mindset thrives off of what the Israelis are doing, because it plays into their persecution complex and psychodrama. It ain’t going to change them or their behavior.
In animal behavior, the solution to something intractable like this would be the “extinction strategy”, wherein you either put the animal down or you remove the stimulus triggering the behavior.