Samizdata quote of the day – generational differences edition
“But I must say the general mood of many people my age is an astounded sense that we began in our youth, in the 1960s and ’70s, saying `Don’t trust anyone over 30.’ And now, as we survey the wreckage the woke regime has done to the academy, the arts, the corporate office, we are thinking something that had never crossed our minds. `Don’t trust anyone under 30.'”
– Peggy Noonan, WSJ ($). She’s reflecting on the conduct of college students in the wake of the atrocities against Israel. In another passage, she writes that when students in a college were told that what happened on 7 October was a “pogrom”, they didn’t know what the word means.
I have to wonder if the people of Peggy’s generation are looking around and feeling the same thing that Mao’s old guard friends did when the Cultural Revolution was going full steam and asking themselves “where did we go wrong? How did this happen? This isn’t what we wanted.”
Forgetting that time always rolls on. The stupidities of youth.
Well, she certainly is in this article. The irony is that older folk in the past would often dislike how the younger cohorts abandon restraints, etc. What is galling is that the sort of young idiots we see on these news stories are more, not less, authortarian, and less interested in debate and conversations, than the older ones are.
There can be some interesting swings and pushbacks. I recall various people noting that the children of 1960s/70 “hippies” would rebel against their parents and be more socially conservative. The running joke in the UK sitcom Absolutely Fabulous has the daughter, wearing sensible clothes and being very “square”, rebelling against her aging 60s raver mum. Maybe the same dynamic works in a different way with some students daring to become overtly anti-semitic, or whatever, whereas their parents are far more mindful of taboos and social conventions about what a civilised person should say in public. The dynamics are complex and depends on specific population groups. The children of North Asian immigrants (Hong Kong, Korea, etc) tend to be fairly conventional, like their parents. Second or third-gen children of some (not all) Muslim immigrants can be more radical, but some may even rebel and try and be more secular and less interested in old ideas.
I just have to hope that a sufficiently large number of young people are appalled at what is going on. This may already start to happen if the higher ed. sector is cut back, more school leavers go into apprenticeships and vocational training, etc, which needs to happen for various reasons.
Personally, I never trusted anyone under 30, including myself.
Presumably then, you CAN trust someone who is exactly 30.
(Sorry. That’s what writing software for nearly forty years, with its exact use of logical operators, does to you.)
Young, and now not so young, people did not just wake up one morning intolerant and vicious – believing that dissent should be punished and that inequality = injustice, “exploitation and oppression”, that, for example, Jews must be the Bad Guys in the conflict because the Jews had more material things – that their comparative wealth must come from “exploiting and oppressing” the Muslims.
The young, and now not so young, were EDUCATED to think like this – to think that peaceful dissent was “violence” because expressing “reactionary” ideas “harms members of marginalised and vulnerable groups”, whereas actual violence was noble “resistance” against “exploitation and oppression”.
Peggy Noonan must remember what all this is – all the above was about in the 1960s, it is the doctrines of Herbert Marcuse (Freedom of Speech is “Oppressive Tolerance” and all the rest of it) and other people from the same school of thought. It was a fringe thing in the 1960s, but after 2009 (after a certain person became President of the United States) universities were told, told by the Department of Education in Washington D.C., that they should “protect students” from the “harm” that dissenting ideas did them – yes that is what the government told universities (by twisting the meaning of Title Nine of the Civil Rights Act). This was very much “top down” – although the ground for crushing dissent had long been prepared by lots of people with a certain way of looking at the world becoming teachers, academics and administrators.
It is MARXISM Peggy Noonan – you know it is MARXISM, but (as with the WSJ and rigged elections) you, somehow dare not say it.
I suppose the fear is “if we say the word – that makes it real” – but it is real anyway, American institutions (including Corporate America) are in the grip of the ideas of people such as 20th century Marxist Herbert Marcuse – a School of Thought whose ideas, for example that expressing “reactionary” opinions “harmed” people, were made mainstream by the person who was elected President in 2008 and became President in 2009 – via the people he appointed (although the ground was prepared long before).
Can a society survive being dominated by such ideas?
No it can not – America will either reject these ideas or America will cease to be.
And to reject these doctrines you must first not be scared to name them – they are MARXISM, and MARXISM needs to be rejected.
Before anyone points it out – I know that modern Marxism (“Critical Race Theory”, “Third Wave Feminism”, “Trans Liberation”, “Environmental Justice”, “World Equity” and all the rest of it – including seeing Muslims as a victim group oppressed by capitalist Jews) is not a carbon copy of what Karl Marx and Frederick Engels taught – like other Schools of Thought Marxism has developed over time, today racial, ethic and sexual groups are what is important (not, say, West Virginia coal miners) – but the themes of “exploitation and oppression” and “liberation” via Collectivism remain.
What is bizarre is hearing such modern Marxist stuff from leading members of vast “capitalist corporations”.
I also know that many of the people who push modern Marxist doctrines, that must mean the destruction of Jews – as “inequality = injustice” and Jews are often “Tall Poppies”, are themselves from Jewish families.
Such are the ironies of history.
I wonder if Peggy Noonan is capable of understanding that the “kids today” are a direct result and planned outcome of her own generation’s hard work at tearing everything down?
This stupid, foolish woman has been sold as some kind of “genius” since I was a teenager. She’s a low-grade intellect propelled to the highest reaches of “the system” through sheer luck and God alone knows what corruption. I’ve never read anything of hers that had the slightest amount of self-awareness or where she’s taken responsibility for what they wrought, those worthless, self-indulgent mouths of the Baby Boomer generation.
It ain’t a generational thing, either… A lot of the so-called “Boomers” were responsible and self-aware. The problem was, they were the minority in that age cohort, mainly due to the very indulgent and overly-indulged way they were raised by their parents.
I’ve always been highly suspicious of the way they divide things by generation and date of birth. The real question is “where did your primary cultural influences come from”, not “when were you born?” My primary source for socialization was my grandmother, who was born in 1897. Her influence has left me a stranger in my own times, given that I really should have been born (by cultural influences…) back in the 1920s or 1930s. Because of this, I’ve been an outsider for most of my life, observing these idiots with a very jaundiced eye.
And, a lot of the so-called “Boomers” like Noonan are basically smug dumbasses educated and placed far beyond their actual intelligence and capacity for thought. The woman has zero self-introspection going on, and never recognizes how much she herself has contributed to the current state of affairs. Like most of her peers…
John Cleese is another one. The man spent his entire life making mock and running down British culture, and is now shocked, shocked I tell you, to find that his hard work discrediting all those things he mocked has paid off, and that the England of his youth no longer exists. Lots and lots of these “counter-culture” types are in the same boat, as they hit late middle age and look back, realizing that they don’t actually like or approve of all those things they once went out on the streets and protested for.
My biggest beef with these low-grade cretins isn’t what they’ve done, so much as the fact that they were utterly heedless to the laws of cause-and-effect. I spent a lot of my childhood with my peers being the “wet blanket” that was always pointing out the likely results of our sundry follies, which very often turned out to be correct. Wasn’t a popular kid, lemme tell you. Although, I did rather stay out of trouble with the group, coming up with my own well-considered idiocies–Which usually left me going “What the hell was I thinking…?”
Noonan and her ilk are welcome to the world they made. I just wish I wasn’t forced to share it with them.
Kirk – very harsh language (very harsh indeed), but there is indeed some truth in what you say.