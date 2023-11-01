Hamas in its own words: “We will do this again and again”.

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims – Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP
The video embedded in this tweet from the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) shows Ghazi Hamad of the Hamas Political Bureau speaking on LBC Television, a Lebanese TV channel, on October 24th 2023. What follows is my transcription of the first minute of this video clip. I often do this, transcribe what was said on video into writing, to make it easier for people to search for and cite the relevant words later.
Ghazi Hamad: “Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country because it constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation and must be finished.”
“We are not ashamed to say this with full force.”
“We must teach Israel a lesson and we will do this again and again.”
“The Al-Aqsa Flood is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth, because we have the determination, the resolve, and the capabilities to fight.”
Interviewer: “Will we have to pay a price?”
Ghazi Hamad: “Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs.”
“We did not want to harm civilians, but there were complications on the ground, and there was a party in the area with (civilian) population. It was a large area, across 40 kilometres… The occupation must come to an end.”
Interviewer: “Occupation where? In the Gaza Strip?”
Ghazi Hamad: “No, I am talking about all the Palestinian lands.”
Interviewer: “Does that mean the annihilation of Israel?”
Ghazi Hamad: “Yes, of course.”
There are also significative videos that shows how rotten is the journalist profession. None of this makes front pages.
Here is one where the Hamas leader says that Palestinian children, women and elderly blood is necessary to infuse the Hamas combatants with revolutionary spirit. They need to die for the combatant to have resolve.
Another where the Hamas representative says that Gaza children, women and elderly are not their responsibility. Their tunnels are for military only.
I think the western media are confused. A “ceasefire” means both sides put down their weapons, not just one side.
It’s almost like we should listen to people when they say, “this is what we want to do and what we are going to do,” and take them seriously. Hitler wrote Mein Kampf and was laughed at, all those Commies from Lenin to Stalin to Mao kept writing their screeds and kept doing what was in them, and jagoffs like this guy say they’re going to keep up the terror attacks and don’t care about civilians on either side.
Exposing this would also expose the rationale behind Islamist doctrine, that lands once conquered and colonised by Islam must remain so, and if reconquered then it is an individual obligation to ensure the land returns to Islam.
This is a key tenet of the religion, and scary when you think it could easily be applied to south-east Europe or Spain and Portugal.
To think that religious extremists are going to abandon their god’s instructions and listen to the moderations of unbelievers is naive, perhaps violence is the only answer, either that or throw the unfortunate population under the bus?
“We did not want to harm civilians”
What, you “accidentally” killed everyone at a rave at close range, butchered and raped them on camera, etc.?
I’m honestly surprised to see them try that ploy, rather than “none of THEM are really civilians, all are complicit” line.
A good part of western media are the enemy. Even if some of its journalists are not aware.
BBC translates “Death to the Jews” said by Palestinians as “Death to Israelis”… what is this?
I think it’s true to conclude that every piece of land that muslims inhabit and dominate was stolen from others.
Hamad and Netanyahu are two cheeks of the same arse.
Collective punishment is illegal under international law and a war crime.
No thanks, we have no need to take sides in this dispute.
Netanyahu: Utterly destroy all that Amalek have, and spare them not; but slay both: man, woman, suckling infant, ox sheep, camel, donkey!
when exactly did Netanyahu say that? I know where it says that in the Bible, but Netanyahu? Citation please.
Collective punishment is illegal under international law and a war crime.
Perhaps that is true, but collateral damage is not. It is self evident that Israel does not want Palestinian innocents to die and try what they can short of surrender to make that happen. Hamas, on the other hand REALLY want Palestinians to die, and organize things to make that inevitable. Now THAT is a war crime.
After all, I presume you are in favor of the American Civil War to free black Americans from slavery? The siege of Atlanta was just as brutal, and the Confederates weren’t cowards hiding behind the skirts of their women and children.
The enemy of the Palestinians is Hamas, not Israel. Without Hamas the Palestinians could have a prosperous two state solution without border restrictions. But that isn’t what Hamas wants. They want dead Palestinians for good TV coverage. Which makes sense if you realize that they are a death cult who “loves death more than you love life.”
If there is war there is collective punishment or you think that your civilian life can goes as in the past? The question is the extent and degree of it.
Destruction of Coventry, firebombing Hamburg, that is other level. What about Dambusters Sqn 617 destroying Rhine dams? is that collective punishment in your nice book?
But, as the history of the world demonstrates so clearly, it is the only way that state aggression is quelled. We bombed the hell out of the German and Japanese citizenry in order to stop them. “Innocent” people died. But far more “innocent” people got to live.
Who is most responsible for fixing a culture that has gone off the rails? Other cultures? Or the people of that bad culture? I’d vote for the latter. If Gazans suffer for Hamas’ acts, but Gazans supply all of Hamas’s needs and recruitment and cheerleading, I’d say that was the closest we’re going to come to a just result. Not entirely just, but more just than all of the other possible reactions.
There’s no perfect and beautiful solution to this situation. There are only more bad and less bad solutions. What’s happening now in Gaza is less bad.
Brilliant by Fraser Orr
The corpus of international law was largely introduced after the second world war. As a direct attempt to avoid those sort of atrocities.
If you wish to discard that progress, because two prehistoric sects are settling ancient scores, I disagree with you. But you also open the door wide to Islamic terror groups like ISIS to justify their own barbaric atrocities.
From your rather comfortable perspective, perhaps.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s mom loved him. Close perspective doesn’t always give the clearest vision.
APL, the Times of India piece says Netanyahu himself said all that stuff about slaying everyone down to suckling infants.So far as I can tell, he didn’t. He did say, “Remember what Amalek has done to you”.
Amazing. The Israelis respond to what the real primitives did to them, and they’re somehow equivalent? How’s that work, again?
News flash for you: The Arabs in question don’t respond to civilized “Proportional Response”. If they did, they’d have long since ceased to do what they do best, which is primitive atavistic behavior such as we see occurring on October 7th. Haven’t seen that from Israelis, ever, let alone seen it celebrated and rejoiced at. The few times Israelis have done anything at all analogous, there were recriminations galore, the responsible parties were tried and imprisoned (if alive…) by the Israelis themselves.
See any Hamas members on trial by Hamas for crimes against humanity? Hmmm?
You won’t, ever. This is what they are: Animalistic filth I’m embarrassed to see classed as “human”. They may walk on two legs, but anyone capable of putting babies into ovens and cooking them in front of their parents? Not a member of my species, darling. Yours? Maybe. One rather hopes you personally experience something like that, yourself. It’d only be just…
Israel’s real problem here is that they’re too civilized about this crap. If they’d done to the Arabs in Gaza what the Arabs in Gaza would do to them, first? There’d be no Arabs in Gaza. That, I am afraid, says it all: Restraint in war is utter foolishness. Especially dealing with creatures like this. They want a binary solution, Israel or Arabs. Fine; make it so. I’d term it a “no state solution” for the Arabs.
You cannot allow this kind of crap to happen, or it will spread. All the yammering idiots saying that the Israelis ought to be restrained are missing a really major point here: You let the Arab Islamics get away with making this sort of religion-based atrocity a thing again, and they won’t be the only ones doing it. Not at all. It’s like with your dogs out in the countryside; they pack up and start going after livestock? You have to put them all down, or any random dog out there will join the pack and become a livestock killer like the rest. The behavior is copied, especially if it’s successful.
Today, it’s the Arabs. Tomorrow? Re-energized Christianity, Hindus, and all the rest. The Moslems are benefiting right now because we’re at a point in history where a lot of religions have run out of steam, and are no longer the sort of faith that does things like the Catholics did to the Cathars. You want that back? Just keep right on enabling the Moslems; they’re rather bad at organized warfare, so in the end, the only thing they’re going to get is slaughtered like the sheep most of them are.
This is really one of those cases where you’re being far more cruel by being “kind” than you are by allowing nature to take it’s course and see Hamas made one with the Old Man of the Mountain. End result of slaughtering Hamas and the Gaza Arabs? Less dead Muslims, over the long haul. Hamas gets away with this, the day that comes not too far in the future will see Islam utterly destroyed. And, idiots like yourself will be shedding tears, never grasping how you made it happen with all your apologia.
Barbarity must be answered by barbarity. Sad fact of life, but that’s the way people actually work. Bullies and killers don’t stop because someone suddenly enlightens them; they get stopped because someone kills them or does to them what they’ve been doing to others.
https://ffoz.org/messiah/articles/war-in-the-holy-land-2
Maybe you can explain nuclear weapons then…
“But you also open the door wide to Islamic terror groups like ISIS to justify their own barbaric atrocities.”
You seem to have a rather thin capability to see differences, i wonder if your only one tone of grey is on propose.
Do ISIS says for civilians to evacuate, have humanitarian aid, attack places with combatants?
It is quite interesting you protect Hamas not caring for their civilians but you count on Israel government to protect theirs to not talk about Hamas attacks.
Sorry, pressed ‘post’ too soon. Mentioning Amalek at all could be considered inflammatory, given what it says in the next few verses, but in the rest of his media appearances have he has expressed a desire to avoid civilian casualties – “No Palestinian civilian has to die. There is a safe zone”. I’ll find the video of him saying that tomorrow. He may not truly be as bothered by the prospect of enemy civilian deaths as he claims. People who have suffered a surprise attack rarely are. But he is not openly calling for genocide.
His and his people’s enemies are calling for genocide.
There’s really only one response to that, I fear: Do unto them, before they do unto you.
The Gazan Arabs elected Ghazi Hamad. They say he speaks for them.
So be it. Genocide it should be.
I’m not really sure what the hell else should happen, here. Did anyone call for restraint, against Nazi Germany? Would that have made WWII “better”, this restraint we demand from the Jews of Israel? Should we have warned the residents of Dresden to get out while they could? I think we actually did do that, on several occasions, but they never listened. They never looked at the devastation around them and did anything about their political leadership until we showed up with infantrymen and rifles, to put a serious punctuation point on the whole issue of “Nazi”.