Five Things That Could Help Fix Britain’s Private Rented Sector. You Won’t BELIEVE #5!

The Guardian‘s “social affairs correspondent”, Richard Booth, has written an article with the title “Five things that could help fix Britain’s private rented sector”. By “fix” he must mean “fix its current problems in stone”, because, with the possible exception of the first, every one of them would make yet more landlords run for the exits while they still have the chance.
An astonishing number of people think it is a good argument to say at this point, “Aha, but the houses would still exist, so landlords selling up would be good for the tenants because they could buy them”. There is indeed often a temporary glut of houses for sale just before laws such as Mr Booth advocates are passed, which is like winning the lottery for the people rich enough to buy at that moment. Then the door closes for decades. The great majority of tenants cannot afford to buy the houses they are renting and most would not want to even if they could. They are students, or people on temporary contracts, or people happy to do a fast-paced job in the big city while they are young but who never had any intention of settling there forever. Rent control and legal “protection” for these tenants is nice for one generation of them, a disaster for those who come after.
Then again, a return to the days of yore when most people lived and died within a few miles of where they were born can seem quite a charming prospect to those who think that it will not apply to them. And there is no doubt that an end to all this social mobility would be very eco-friendly.
“Rent control appears to be the most efficient technique presently known to destroy a city except for bombing”
– Assar Lindbeck
Interesting that the photo shows a row of nice semis, making you think that’s the sort of property the maligned tenants live in. Far more likely to be the slumblock at the left of the photo.
The flat I live in is above a shop – how could I buy that? Similarly, the flat I let out is also above a shop that I let out. How could my tenant buy that? If my landlord was forced out of the landlording market, they are highly likely to just knock the flat through to the shop and leave it as storage – just as with most of the shop/flat combos around where I live.
UM, property rights? If you want security, buy your own bloody house.
I think the only protection renters should have is a fair notice period.
Maybe net zero immigration might ease our housing shortage?
#1 was the one I didn’t believe, because the Guardian’s man said something that would actually work. Namely, increasing the number of houses built by relaxing or removing planning controls.
Of course, by suggesting options #2 to #5, rent control and reducing the landlords’ rights to remove problem tenants and even cripple their ownership rights over their own property, he pretty much ensures none of the new houses built as a result of #1 are going into the rental sector.
Still, 1 out of 5 correct is way above the Grauniad’s usual strike rate, so baby steps…
Yes Perry – Assar Lindbeck is correct.
As with so many demands for interventions, price controls, minimum wage laws, occupational licensing, and so on, the following question comes up….
“Do they really not understand the basic laws of economics, of supply and demand – or are they deliberately seeking to do harm?”
With some of the people who pushed interventionist policies in the United States, such as Saul Alinsky (who inspired Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama) and the husband and wife team of “Cloward and Piven” (who were proud of trying to increase the number of people dependent on government benefits or other government dependent income – in order to undermine “capitalist” society), they did harm – and they INTENDED to do harm.
It is most likely that the Guardian, with its long record of supporting evil – such as Stalin, the murderer of millions of human beings, in the 1930s – INTENDS to do harm in this article (as in so many of the articles in it pages), but even if it had noble intentions – violating the basic laws of economics, of supply and demand, can only do harm.
And, of course, government benefits to pay rents pushes up rents – just as government paying tuition fees with “loans” pushes up tuition fees.
But there are two more factors to be considered…
Firstly there is the vast expansion of Credit-Money – this money goes into assets, such as property, hence asset price inflation.
There is also the matter of the vast increase in POPULATION – almost all by mass migration.
Around ten million more people since 1997 (Mr Blair’s policy of mass migration has continued under the Conservatives – whether one believes that the various Prime Ministers from Cameron onwards, lied when they promised to end mass immigration, of whether elected governments are powerless in the face of the officials and the courts, is a matter of debate).
The land has not grown, the population has grown, so the price of accommodation has increased – and, no, turning England into a vast housing estate will not help.
Contrary to the figures cited by so many clever people in London, lots-and-lots of houses have been built – as anyone who has eyes to see (eyes – to see the land, not just computer screens), can tell you. Sometimes the new houses do get counted even for Parliamentary and local boundaries – but then London officials think all sorts of odd things – for example they think the village of Isham, in walking distance of this house (it is between the towns of Kettering and Wellingborough – presently it is in the Wellingborough Constituency), is in Daventry. Daventry is a town on the other side of the county – I doubt whether many of the people in Isham have ever been there – there is no reason for them to go there.
Hard to trust the knowledge of officials and “experts”, on Covid or temperature figures – or anything really, when they tell me that the houses I see being built in every town I visit (all over England) do-not-exist, and that villages I can walk to are part of a town on the other side of the county (which will be a shock to the people who live in such villages at election time – or if they try to contact their Member of Parliament).
They don’t need five things, they need one thing, the first one on the list. Lift the grossly burdensome restrictions and limitations on house building, then there will be more homes, more private landlords, and all the other problems will quickly go away. If there is competition, tenants have bargaining power. Section 21? No big deal, I’ll easily go somewhere else. Ban on benefits recipients? No problem that landlord specializes in those types of rentals. Bad electrical? Fix it or I’ll move down the street. Wanna keep your five cats — that landlord specializes in pet friendly rentals.
The problem with housing is government interference, not a lack of government interference.
Lindbeck lived in a quaint old time that the third option wasn’t well known. I think today this should be modified to “Rent control and defunding the police appear to be the most efficient technique presently know to destroy a city except for bombing.” Of course in those quaint old times the idea of “Defund the police” was so ridiculous we might as well have warned of the dangers of a Godzilla rising from the sea to destroy Tokyo.
Just about every city, town and village has had housing estates built around them. Blocks of flats built in towns and cities.
Then the door closes for decades.
I think we can now clock up a whole century. I recall reading not long ago that Paris introduced rent control round about the end of WW1, and net-net no accommodation for rent has been built since.
So, in essence, a “15 minute city”.
And they say there is no joined up thinking …
#6 should be “one new unit of housing must be built for every two immigrants allowed to enter the country. Immigration must be limited as needed should this new housing not be in current development.”
Shouldn’t this also be implemented for movement between cities? If you want to move to another city, you have to wait until there is enough housing available.
It doesn’t seem to me like this should be necessary. If there are many immigrants entering the country who want housing, then more will be built. If prices are too high, fewer people will immigrate.
That’s where it falls down. Planning guidelines and permissions stifle the development of new housing, at least here in the U.S. In Britain, I’m assured it’s worse.
“If prices are too high, fewer people will immigrate.”
If they’re coming from areas of tents and shelters, that won’t even slow them down.
We moved from San Diego to Riverside in 2016, and from Riverside to Lawrence, Kansas in 2020. Seeing what has been happening to California, I’m very glad that I never tied myself down by buying real property there. Kansas isn’t nearly so insane, but in these uncertain times I think I prefer to keep my options open still.
I agree entirely. I should have clarified that I meant, absent regulation, I think a rise in prices would cause either a decrease in demand or an increase in supply.
Like with most other shortages, housing shortages seem to be caused by government intervention more than any other factor.
But if this is the case, then they are unlikely to drive up house prices, right?
If you want less of something, put the government in charge of it. Were you to have the government run the supply of sand in the Sahara, within a generation, you’d have a shortage of it.
Probably even less than a generation.
I don’t know what these idiots expect, honestly. You can look at the situation in every city and nation that’s tried rent control, and see what ensues. Why you’d want to do the same thing that hasn’t worked time and time again, all over the world?
Meanwhile, instead of working with the small investor to build more houses and apartments, they demonize them and try to drive them out of business, ‘cos “landlord bad”. Wait until the government is the only landlord, and you have to try and get something like the DMV to move on fixing your apartment or house up… Wait until you see how well people take care of things that don’t belong to them, just like in the Soviet Union. The tragedy of the commons, writ large.
You really have to marvel at the inability to work out cause and almost certain effect.
I’d guess that they just get on the right lists and eventually the government comes up with 800 square feet of free modern housing for them out of existing stock, thus raising demand.
In England and Wales between 2011 and 2022 there’s been an 8.4% increase in the number dwellings. Our population density can only get worse along with our quality of life
As expected, the left scurry past the carrot larder and head straight for the stick storage, any “problem” is another reason to introduce more laws, bans, and attempts at central planning, another sticky plaster over the festering wound they caused in the first place with the TCPA and salted with open door immigration.
#1 Build millions of new homes.
Or we could just stop importing millions of new tenants. That would do it.
Fraser Orr – I have already answered your suggestion.
Vast numbers of houses have been built (so much for the “restrictions on house building”) whether the authorities admit that they have been built is another matter – but anyone who has visited the towns of England has seen the vast numbers of new housing estates and so on. Look at the land – the physical houses – not fake government records, that say that houses have not been built, that the village of Isham is in Daventry, that the Covid “vaccines” are “safe-and-effective” and-so-on.
There has been a vast increase in Credit Money – and that money goes into property, asset price inflation.
The government paying rents (housing benefit) pushes up rents – just as the government paying tuition fees with “loans” pushes up tuition fees.
And there has been a vast population increase of many millions of people via mass immigration (because Mr Cameron and co did not keep their promises to stop it) – the land has not grown, but the population has grown.
This is what matters, the Credit Money inflation, the housing benefit for rent which pushes up rents (in spite of the claims that it does not), and the subsidies for house buying as well – that also pushes up prices, and the vast increase in population due to mass immigration.
“Free market” organisations, such as the Institute of Economic Affairs (which did nothing to fight the Corporate State policies on Covid lockdowns and so on) are silent on the vast increase in Credit Money – indeed the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) recently said “interest rates are too high” – F.A. Hayek must be spinning in his grave over the Keynesians (Economist magazine readers) who now dominate the IEA – which was created to fight against Keynesianism.
And the IEA has done nothing to oppose the many millions of people who have entered the country – whilst pretending to be upset (weeping crocodile tears over) the increase in house prices and rents.
It used to be said that the immigrants-migrants turn up in the cities – displacing the people who live there. who then go off to the towns and villages (and that this is the way that house prices and rents get pushed up). But now there are lots of immigrants in the towns and even the villages – one can see them and hear them. People and organisations who claim to care about house prices and rents, but do not oppose this mass influx, are hypocrites.
Just as people to claim about inflation, including asset price (property) inflation, but then say “monetary policy is too tight – interest rates are too high” are hypocrites.
“There have been mass influxes before” – yes, but not the ones normally listed in the education system and the media, in recent centuries (before World War II) immigration into this island was actually quite limited – my great-grand father was one, but such people were not in large numbers.
The last two great influxes into this island were that of the Germanic tribes (and later the Norse – the “Vikings”) on the collapse of the Roman Empire, and (more extreme) the coming of the Indo Europeans, with their horses and spoked wheels, at the start of the Bronze Age.
The Bronze Age great replacement was particularly extreme – some 90% of the population of the British Isles.
Although it did not happen everywhere in Europe – for example the population of Sardinia, is largely PRE Indo European (they do not look very different, it is a genetic thing NOT a physical appearance thing – much to the irritation of the BBC and the establishment academics).