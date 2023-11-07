We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

A million Muslims forced from their homes

· Indian Subcontinent · Media & Journalism · Middle East & Islamic

I wanted to post something that wasn’t about the Israel-Hamas war. This is as close as I got.

Pakistan starts mass deportation of undocumented Afghans – Shah Meer Baloch in the Guardian

Why is Pakistan deporting over a million undocumented Afghan immigrants?Reuters

Pak Deports Over 1M Afghans To Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan, No outrage From Islamic Nations – Pooja Shali of India Today

Nearly 1.7 Million Afghan Refugees Forced Out Of PakistanOn Demand News

Afghans fleeing Pakistan lack water, food and shelter, aid groups sayNBC News/Associated Press

November 7th, 2023 |

2 comments to A million Muslims forced from their homes

