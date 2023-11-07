A million Muslims forced from their homes

I wanted to post something that wasn’t about the Israel-Hamas war. This is as close as I got.
Pakistan starts mass deportation of undocumented Afghans – Shah Meer Baloch in the Guardian
Why is Pakistan deporting over a million undocumented Afghan immigrants? – Reuters
Pak Deports Over 1M Afghans To Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan, No outrage From Islamic Nations – Pooja Shali of India Today
Nearly 1.7 Million Afghan Refugees Forced Out Of Pakistan – On Demand News
Afghans fleeing Pakistan lack water, food and shelter, aid groups say – NBC News/Associated Press
Insert *Thats different* meme
Why now, I wonder?
Because the Israel / Palestine thing is a useful distraction, maybe? A few more million refugees won’t make much difference?
Timing seems opportunistic.