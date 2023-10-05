Different city, same old story. This time it’s Rotterdam.

In the Telegraph, Ruby Hinchliffe writes,

The city that declared all-out war on landlords – and what happened next

The Dutch have launched wide-ranging crackdowns on the buy-to-let sector, but renters are paying the price

“Landlords have no friends in politics anymore,” Tjeerd Sijtema, one of Rotterdam’s 15,000 civil servants, tells me.

Last year, city officials made Dutch history when they became the Netherlands’ first lawmakers to introduce a ban on landlords buying properties to let.

Red-rimmed signs warding off landlords were erected in 16 of Rotterdam’s 71 neighbourhoods – where around a third of its housing stock resides.

Smug-looking faces shaped like houses stare down at residents who cycle past it in quick succession. Above read the loaded words: “We are working on a healthy housing market here.”