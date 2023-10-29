Intersectionality in today’s NHS

Dr Wahid Asif Shaida has worked as an NHS doctor for a practice in Harrow for more than twenty years. He is described as having a senior role at the surgery as a mentor and trainer for recently-qualified doctors.

Remember the Hizb ut-Tahrir member who led the chant for jihad the other day?

Same guy.

London jihad demo leader is NHS doctor: Islamic extremist’s double life as a suburban GP is exposed