The “fatal conceit” of Western environmental policy, ctd

“The key insight driving the environmental movement historically was that complex natural systems must be treated with respect. Crude interventions, however well-intentioned, can make things worse. Removing an apex predator can change a whole ecosystem. A flood-control dam that eliminates natural wetlands can make floods more dangerous. Attuned to the costs of unanticipated consequences, environmentalists urged caution and restraint by policy makers and advocated letting nature take its course.”
“Today’s green activists have largely forgotten these truths. The consequences are visible all around, and the payback has only begun. Ham-fisted, poorly thought-out green policies, too often designed by self-interested renewable-energy lobbyists, will exact economic and political costs even as their effects on emissions continue to disappoint. The most likely result, sadly, is that the political temperature over climate interventions will keep rising even as green climate policies fall short.”
– Walter Russell Mead, Wall Street Journal ($). When I read these paragraphs, I was reminded of the F.A. Hayek publication, The Fatal Conceit: The Errors of Socialism. For what we have here is a conceit that the top-down approach can be brought to bear on containing CO2 emissions and forcing billions to adopt new energy sources, by force if necessary. What this approach misses is how rules can be gamed. For another part of WRM’s article is that Western policy is, intentionally or otherwise, transferring manufacturing power on a gigantic scale to China, and to a regime that doesn’t really give a brass farthing for climate, human welfare or liberty.
What a time to be alive.
Wait 80 years. By 2100, China’s population is on track to be around 400 million. Similar numbers are projected, should the trends continue, around the world.
How does that work, again?
The real story of the 21st Century ain’t gonna be “how do we deal with overpopulation?”, but “What the hell happens when we run out of people?”
I honestly don’t see how China pulls out of the nosedive, with all their issues. The Xi regime has shut down the engines of economic growth, entrepreneurship, and everything that doesn’t enhance his personal control. What does that look like, a generation hence? Does anyone think that the “social credit” stuff is going to encourage people to reproduce? Does China have an alternative to their real estate-scam based savings regime for the retired?
The whole of what these elitist idiots did to the world was based on false premises and expectations; where that winds up taking us is going to be a wild ride, but I don’t think it’s gonna be the world imagined by Malthus or any of the other idiots projecting endless growth like Ehrlich.
Better figure out how to do more with less people; our salvation may wind up coming from AI and other non-human systems, if they can ever get those off the ground. I see a lot of necessity for “human optimization” coming around the bend; day may come when you don’t get the option to do anything other than your absolute best, which is going to be a bit of a shock to the slackers among us. You won’t be allowed to do any less than your “social minimum duty”, to include childbirth. When the real effects of the “birth dearth” become clear, look for draconian responses, as in “You don’t get your full civil rights until you’ve had your minimum 2.1 children and committed to raising them properly…”
Women’s rights? Men’s rights? LOL… Ain’t none of that going to matter, when they’re staring down the barrel of society-wide collapse due to lack of people. If they manage to create artificial wombs, we may well see something like “Brave New World” as a norm for societies like Singapore.
The Greens don’t care, because at its heart, the Green movement is not pro-environment. It is anti-human. Specifically the Western humans whose original sin was dominating the planet. The elites excepted, of course, who in their own minds are naturally dominant and deserve to be.
“What this approach misses is how rules can be gamed.”
Like the example in Ireland where they subsidised wood burning to such a degree that all you had to do was burn lots of wood to be coining it in. All you had to do was to fill an empty building with wood burning stoves and put your claim in.
If we “let nature take its course” we get, for example, the massive overgrowth of forests and scrub – and then megafires. Private property in land, which is vital, is precisely about NOT letting nature take its course – it is about managing the land and the good results (for example drainage in Somerset, they are not natural rivers, they are drainage ditches created by landowners – before the demented “Environment Agency” was created and took over) are very much (contra Hayek) the consequences of human design – not just human action. Human action without human design (without careful thought) leads to disaster – but the thought has to be by individual private owners who wish to pass things down to their children and grandchildren (and so on).
However, the point about moving manufacturing to China NOT reducing C02 emissions is correct (the move INCREASES C02 emissions) – but then this international movement was never really about reducing C02 emissions.
Such people as the former socialist Prime Minister of Norway, and the other people behind such things as the Rio Conference of 1992, were never really interested in reducing world C02 emissions – this was always about undermining nations such as the United States (yes the American establishment were filled with hatred for their own nation – and that hatred is far more extreme now than it was in 1992), and building a “new world” – “one world”. What the local activists may-or-may-not know is besides the point – as the local activists do not make the decisions, the international elite make the the decisions. and the international elite already know the facts – they are NOT stupid or ignorant people (their terrible actions on Covid were not about stupidity or ignorance either).
It is no good telling people what they already know – assuming, wrongly, that their position is based on lack of knowledge. The international scientists who produced such things as the “Hockey Stick” fraud already know the facts – if they did not know they would not have engaged in the various frauds (for there is more than one fraud – there are many).
Fraud supported by the international establishment, media, education system, governments and corporations. When the fraud is exposed they do not thank the people who expose it – they respond with HATE for the people who expose it. This is because – they already knew.
They are not intellectually mistaken, they know what they doing.
As Mr O’Brian says in George Orwell’s book 1984 – if you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping down on a human face, for ever.