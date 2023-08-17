We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day – the technocracy of failure

The greatest trick technocracy ever pulled was convincing the world that it is associated with competence. Technocracy presents itself as government by people who know what they are doing – the ‘adults in the room’, the ‘wise minority in the saddle’ guiding the herd, and so on. In truth, the exact opposite is true: technocracy is always and everywhere doomed to disaster, and our current technocracy is no different. It is a technocracy of failure.

David McGrogan

Read the whole thing, highly recommended.

August 17th, 2023 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – the technocracy of failure

  • James Hargrave
    August 17, 2023 at 8:48 am

    The managerialists who cannot manage, but come with lots of paper credentials. The MBA for frying the brains of those who have already had them boiled by reading PPE.

  • Yet Another Chris
    August 17, 2023 at 10:00 am

    Three things off the top of my head that technocrats don’t understand: 1) Human nature (eg incentives matter); 2) Everything is a trade-off; and 3) Unintended consequences.

  • Roué le Jour
    August 17, 2023 at 11:55 am

    It doesn’t matter what you call it, the results are always the same. The more the government tries to control things, the worse the results, culminating in communism where the government controls everything and nothing works.

  • Cayley Graph
    August 17, 2023 at 1:01 pm

    I’ve always blamed this on academia being biased against applying “critical thinking” to ideas that give their credentials political weight.

