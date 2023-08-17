|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – the technocracy of failure
The greatest trick technocracy ever pulled was convincing the world that it is associated with competence. Technocracy presents itself as government by people who know what they are doing – the ‘adults in the room’, the ‘wise minority in the saddle’ guiding the herd, and so on. In truth, the exact opposite is true: technocracy is always and everywhere doomed to disaster, and our current technocracy is no different. It is a technocracy of failure.
– David McGrogan
Read the whole thing, highly recommended.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The managerialists who cannot manage, but come with lots of paper credentials. The MBA for frying the brains of those who have already had them boiled by reading PPE.
Three things off the top of my head that technocrats don’t understand: 1) Human nature (eg incentives matter); 2) Everything is a trade-off; and 3) Unintended consequences.
It doesn’t matter what you call it, the results are always the same. The more the government tries to control things, the worse the results, culminating in communism where the government controls everything and nothing works.
I’ve always blamed this on academia being biased against applying “critical thinking” to ideas that give their credentials political weight.