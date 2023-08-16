Samizdata quote of the day – a police kidnapping

The crux of the objection was that I considered the actions of West Yorkshire Police to be akin to an organised crime gang engaged in a kidnap. It’s a strong allegation, which demands some justification, so here goes. Kidnap is a common law offence, made up of four distinct elements. The taking of one person by another… with force….without their consent… and without lawful excuse. The screams of the girl attest to the fulfilment of the first three elements, but what of the fourth? Did the police have a lawful excuse to behave as they did?
Here’s the technical bit: Section 4 and 5 of the Public Order Act 1986 cannot be committed where the suspect (in this case, the girl), and the victim (the officer) are both in the same private dwelling. The clue is in the name. It is the Public Order Act, designed to address alarm, harassment and distress carried out in a public place. For the arrest to have been lawful, the police would need to demonstrate a mistake as to fact. In other words, that they genuinely mistook the hallway and cupboard beneath the stairs in which the girl was hiding for, say, the town hall steps or other public place. Ignorance as to law is not a valid defence. Ever. What the police did was the equivalent of pulling over a car on the verge of breaking the speed limit and arresting the driver for burglary.
Just because I’m a legal pedant, here’s the wording used in POA 1986, in both parts 4 and 5:
(Personally, I think that blonde copper was just angry that her haircut was being mocked.)
Having watched the video in question, unless I missed something, it does not cover the instant in time at which the girl uttered the words that form the basis of this infamous and tyrannical charge. And so, just because I’m also a legal pedant, it appears that it may be possible that she uttered the words at issue when both she and the complaining officer were not within a dwelling, thus placing her conduct within the domain where a charge under section 4 or 5 of the Public Order Act may be possible.
But what a sad and sorry excuse for a police officer this is, who would actually bring such a charge. I understand that she is a Special Constable, IOW, an unpaid volunteer, but that makes no difference – you want to play at being a police officer, you should be tough enough to deal with what every other police officer has to deal with. If your amour-propre is so wounded by the words of a drunk teenager, I suggest that you do not have the level of self-control and disinterested allegiance to the rule of law that you should have. When I was playing in this a sandbox, it was emphasized, again and again, that it was absolutely-fatal to allow myself to be affected in any way by anything that Joe Q. Public might chose to say to me, and that to be offended or upset by taunts or insults was a very dangerous trap to fall into – you give up some part of the control of the situation, for no good reason, and you show the mope that he can manipulate your feelings. Both bad things for a police officer.
I’ve been to Leeds. Trust me, there are 1,926 more-serious criminal matters per night in that town than a drunk girl saying something vaguely-inappropriate to a police officer, and I’d suggest that a police officer who seriously believes that this was a suitable matter for an arrest and charge, has lost any sense of proportion and should seek other ways to fill her spare time.
The US courts disagree, but only when it is government agents and employees acting from ignorance. It’s perfectly okay for US cops to get it wrong and violate the law so long as they mean right for what it’s worth. Maybe your Solons in muumuus decided to take a page from our law books.
Mere citizens are still hammered with the whole “ignorance is no excuse” thing, of course, that’s how it goes when the government investigates itself and finds it does nothing wrong.
llamas:
I missed that part. I’ve mostly gotten along well with cops – professionals – but the idea of someone who wants to do that work for free sort of scares me. I would think it would take a different personality type.